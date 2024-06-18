2024 NBA Draft: Another Round of Early Entry Candidates Withdraw
As we continue to get closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, early entry candidates continue to remove their names from consideration due to feedback from teams and get a gauge on where they think they could land across the league. There are two primary deadlines for these players to withdraw their names depending on their situation.
In late May, 93 collegiate players withdrew their names from early entry consideration, which was a decent portion of the prospect pool. That was the deadline for college players to withdraw and maintain eligibility. International prospects and other prospects in other leagues have longer to make a decision, with a deadline in mid-June. With that day now passing, that second group of prospects has officially made their decision, with eight non-international players and 23 international players removing their names from consideration.
Although it wasn't a long list of names, several non-international players from colleges and other basketball teams or leagues withdrew their names from consideration for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Abdullah Ahmed - Westchester Knicks (G League)
Izan Almansa - G League Ignite
Thierry Darlan - G League Ignite
Reynan Dos Santos - Overtime Elite
Noah Farrakhan - West Virginia
Jahzare Jackson - Overtime Elite
Dordije Jovanovic - Ontario Clippers (G League)
Malique Lewis - Mexico City Capitanes (G League)
Furthermore, there was a long list of international plyers who decided to withdraw their names from consideration for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Miguel Allen - Joventut (Spain)
Luka Bogavac - Derby Podgorica (Montenegro)
Gael Bonilla - Caceres (Spain)
Michael Caicedo - Girona (Spain)
Milhan Charles - BAL Weert (Holland)
Thijs De Ridder - Bilbao (Spain)
Brice Dessert - Blois (France)
Mohamed Diawara - Poitiers (France)
Ruben Dominguez - Castello (Spain)
Ugo Doumbia - Chalons-Reims (France)
Mouhamed Faye - Reggio Emilia (Italy)
Andrija Jelavic - Mega (Serbia)
Ilias Kamardine - Vichy Clermont (France)
Konstantin Kostadinov - Alicante (Spain)
Liutauras Lelevicius - Lietkabelis (Lithuania)
Timotej Malovec - Mega (Serbia)
Bogoljub Markovic - Beograd (Serbia)
Eli John Ndiaye - Real Madrid (Spain)
Ousmane Ndiaye - Palencia (Spain)
Noah Penda - Vichy Clermont (France)
Zacharie Perrin - Antibes (France)
Musa Sagnia - Manresa (Spain)
Fedor Zugic - Goettingen (Germany)
The 2024 NBA Draft is set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, but each of these players will officially be taking their talents elsewhere for another year of development ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft next summer.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.