2024 NBA Draft: Early Entry Candidates Officially Announced
The NBA has officially released the list of the players who have filed as early entry candidates for 2024 NBA Draft, which is set to take place June 26 and 27. This year, only 195 players filed for early entry which is a lower number than in recent years. Of course, prospects who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names between now and June 16. Furthermore, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered NBA Draft 2024 must withdraw by May 29.
As such, many of the players on this 195-player list will eventually drop after testing the waters to return to school or international competition. Conversely, early entry is only for players who still have remaining eligibility which means there will be other prospects entering the draft that won't be on this list because they aren't considered early entry players.
Which 195 players have entered the 2024 NBA Draft as early entrants?
Early Entry Candidates
Achor Achor (Samford)
Chibuzo Agbo (Boise State)
Abdullah Ahmed (Westchester Knicks (G League))
Jonas Aidoo (Tennessee)
Michael Ajayi (Pepperdine)
Posh Alexander (Butler)
Trey Alexander (Creighton)
Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)
Mark Armstrong (Villanova)
Adama Bal (Santa Clara)
Joe Bamisile (VCU)
Aziz Bandaogo (Cincinnati)
Brooks Barnhizer (Northwestern)
Reece Beekman (Virginia)
Jesse Bingham II (Indianapolis)
Jalen Blackmon (Stetson)
Adem Bona (UCLA)
Malik Bowman (Overtime Elite/Lusitania (Portugal))
Jaden Bradley (Arizona)
Trevon Brazile (Arkansas)
Koby Brea (Dayton)
Jack Brestel (Roanoke College)
Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
Dion Brown (UMBC)
Nimari Burnett (Michigan)
Markus Burton (Notre Dame)
Lamont Butler Jr. (San Diego State)
Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)
Wesley Cardet Jr. (Chicago State)
Andrew Carr (Wake Forest)
Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
Devin Carter (Providence)
Stephon Castle (Connecticut)
Cam Christie (Minnesota)
Nique Clifford (Colorado State)
Donovan Clingan (Connecticut)
Isaiah Collier (USC)
Jalen Cook (LSU)
Cedric Coward (Eastern Washington)
Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech)
Somto Cyril (Overtime Elite)
Thierry Darlan (G League Ignite)
Tristan Da Silva (Colorado)
DJ Davis (Butler)
Johnell Davis (Florida Atlantic)
Anthony Dell’Orso (Campbell)
Mohamed Diarra (NC State)
Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
Eric Dixon (Villanova)
Reynan Dos Santos (Overtime Elite)
Garwey Dual (Providence)
Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
Xavier DuSell (Fresno State)
Zach Edey (Purdue)
Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
Noah Farrakhan (West Virginia)
RJ Felton (East Carolina)
Frankie Fidler (Omaha)
Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph’s)
Trentyn Flowers (Adelaide (Australia))
Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
Eric Gaines (UAB)
Kyshawn George (Miami)
Tyon Grant-Foster (Grand Canyon)
Keyshawn Hall (George Mason)
PJ Hall (Clemson)
Tyler Harris (Portland)
Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)
A.J. Hoggard (Michigan State)
Ron Holland II (G League Ignite)
DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)
Ben Humrichous (Evansville)
Chase Hunter (Clemson)
CJ Huntley (Appalachian State)
Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
Jahzare Jackson (Overtime Elite)
Andrej Jakimovski (Washington State)
Bronny James (USC)
Sion James (Tulane)
AJ Johnson (Illawarra (Australia))
Meechie Johnson (South Carolina)
David Jones (Memphis)
Dillon Jones (Weber State)
Dordije Jovanovic (Ontario Clippers (G League))
Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
Arthur Kaluma (Kansas State)
Alex Karaban (Connecticut)
Miles Kelly (Georgia Tech)
Bobi Klintman (Cairns (Australia))
Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
Chaz Lanier (North Florida)
Pelle Larrson (Arizona)
Toibu Lawal (VCU)
Xaivian Lee (Princeton)
Jalen Lewis (Overtime Elite)
KJ Lewis (Arizona)
Malique Lewis (Mexico City Capitanes (G League))
Kino Lilly Jr. (Brown)
Jared McCain (Duke)
Javian McCollum (Oklahoma)
Robert McCray V (Jacksonville)
Scotty Middleton (Ohio State)
Igor Milicic Jr. (Charlotte)
Baba Miller (Florida State)
Judah Mintz (Syracuse)
Yves Missi (Baylor)
Ajay Mitchell (Santa Barbara)
Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)
Jalon Moore (Oklahoma)
Shahid Muhammad (Southern Idaho)
Matthew Murrell (Mississippi)
Baye Ndongo (Georgia Tech)
Carlos Nichols (Southern Crescent Tech (GA))
Zarique Nutter (Northern Illinois)
Toby Okani (UIC)
Norchad Omier (Miami)
Great Osobor (Utah State)
Wooga Poplar (Miami)
Kasean Pryor (South Florida)
Will Richard (Florida)
Jordan Riley (Temple)
Jeremy Roach (Duke)
Jaxson Robinson (BYU)
Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
Babacar Sane (G League Ignite)
Mark Sears (Alabama)
Jamal Shead (Houston)
Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
Max Shulga (VCU)
KJ Simpson (Colorado)
Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)
Jason Spurgin (Bowling Green)
A.J. Staton-McCray (Samford)
Jarin Stevenson (Alabama)
AJ Storr (Wisconsin)
Jahmyl Telfort (Butler)
Saint Thomas (Northern Colorado)
JT Toppin (New Mexico)
Yacine Toumi (Evansville)
Trey Townsend (Oakland)
Jaylon Tyson (California)
Milos Uzan (Oklahoma)
Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor)
Jaykwon Walton (Memphis)
Kel’el Ware (Indiana)
Bryson Warren (Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League))
Marques Warrick (Northern Kentucky)
Deshawndre Washington (New Mexico State)
Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
Jaylen Wells (Washington State)
Amari Williams (Drexel)
Cody Williams (Colorado)
Terrance Williams II (Michigan)
Joseph Zaher (Bowling Green)
Furthermore, there was a portion of this group that includes international players who have applied for early entry into NBA Draft 2024.
International Early Entry
Melvin Ajinca (Saint Quentin (France))
Miguel Allen (Joventut (Spain))
Roberts Blums (VEF Riga (Latvia))
Luka Bogavac (Derby Podgorica (Montenegro))
Gael Bonilla (Caceres (Spain))
Michael Caicedo (Girona (Spain))
Milhan Charles (BAL Weert (Holland))
Ulrich Chomche (NBA Academy (Africa))
Yongxi Cui (Guangzhou (China))
Pacome Dadiet (Ulm (Germany))
Thijs De Ridder (Bilbao (Spain))
Brice Dessert (Blois (France))
Mohamed Diawara (Poitiers (France))
Nikola Djurisic (Mega (Serbia))
Ruben Dominguez (Castello (Spain))
Ugo Doumbia (Chalons-Reims (France))
Lucas Dufeal (Vichy Clermont (France))
Quinn Ellis (Trento (Italy))
Mouhamed Faye (Reggio Emilia (Italy))
Andrija Jelavic (Mega (Serbia))
Ilias Kamardine (Vichy Clermont (France))
Gustav Knudsen (Bakken (Denmark))
Konstantin Kostadinov (Alicante (Spain))
Liutauras Lelevicius (Lietkabelis (Lithuania))
Timotej Malovec (Mega (Serbia))
Bogoljub Markovic (Beograd (Serbia))
Eli John Ndiaye (Real Madrid (Spain))
Ousmane Ndiaye (Palencia (Spain))
Juan Nunez (Ulm (Germany))
Noah Penda (Vichy Clermont (France))
Zacharie Perrin (Antibes (France))
Zaccharie Risacher (Bourg (France))
Musa Sagnia (Manresa (Spain))
Tidjane Salaun (Cholet (France))
Alexandre Sarr (Perth (Australia))
Nikola Topic (Crvena Zvezda (Serbia))
Armel Traore (Blois (France))
Cezar Unitu (Constanta (Romania))
Fedor Zugic (Goettingen (Germany))
