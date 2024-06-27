2024 NBA Draft: Grading all 30 First Round Picks
The 2024 NBA Draft’s first round came and went, leaving plenty of great selections and trades in its wake. Here are grades for the first 30 picks:
1. Hawks draft Zaccharie Risacher (JL Bourg-en-Bresse)
Grade: B-
The Hawks stuck to their guns Wednesday, drafting who was reportedly their favorite prospect in Risacher. While there’s little chance he doesn’t work out in Atlanta, his timeline doesn’t necessarily line up with Trae Young, and he may need a little more time than advertised.
2. Wizards draft Alex Sarr (Perth)
Grade: A
The Wizards lucked into who was likely their top prospect in Sarr at No. 2, grabbing a center who can usher them further in their rebuild as an interior anchor.
3. Rockets draft Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
Grade: A-
After all the talk of trades, Houston ended up selecting their top guy in Sheppard third overall. While he isn’t as flashy as their picks of draft’s past, he fills holes in the roster and has some of the best feel for the game in the draft.
4. Spurs draft Stephon Castle (Connecticut)
Grade: B+
The Spurs took who was long reported to be one of their top prospects in Stephon Castle, who’s sure to add stingy defense and his connective offense in a big way. Castle might be rolled out as the lead guard, making for an interesting fit in San Antonio.
5. Pistons draft Ron Holland II (G League Ignite)
Grade: B+
While the Pistons ultimately didn’t add any 3-point shooting at the draft, they did bet on one of the higher ceiling players in the draft in Holland — who projects to be good with high-motor defense and some athletic pop. The new front office admirably stuck to their guns in continuing to prep for the long-term rather than drafting for fit.
6. Hornets draft Tidjane Salaun (Cholet Basket)
Grade: C
In one of the biggest surprises of the draft, the Hornets gambled on Salaun as sixth, much higher than his projected range. While the fit works on paper, Salaun is likely far behind the rest of the core in terms of development, which could be a sign for things to come.
7. Trail Blazers draft Donovan Clingan (Connecticut)
Grade: B-
The Trail Blazers ultimately held out for their guy in Clingan at No. 7. They were the worst in the NBA at protecting the rim last season and left with the best rim-protecter in the draft. But it’s ultimately a slightly underwhelming pick for a team in need of a major talent boost.
8. Spurs draft Rob Dillingham (Kentucky) — Traded to Timberwolves
Grade: B
The Timberwolves surprised everyone in trading up to No. 8 to nab Dillingham, who might be the best offensive player in the draft. For the same reasons Dillingham would’ve worked with Wembanyama, he’ll likely see success in Minnesota. But it’s a slightly weird fit for a team wanting to win as early as next season.
9. Grizzlies draft Zach Edey (Purdue)
Grade: B-
The Grizzlies somewhat reached on Zach Edey No. 9 overall after failing to land the highly-coveted Clingan. But still came away with a player who is sure to make an impact as early as next year for a team looking to win. If they lean into his talents, it could pay dividends.
10. Jazz draft Cody Williams (Colorado)
Grade: B
Williams offers the Jazz a player who can do some things early and develop down the line, all while filling out the middle of their lineup on the wing. It’s a solid pick with solid value at No. 10.
11. Bulls draft Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)
Grade: B+
Chicago selected the hometown kid Buzelis at No. 11 overall — a slide from where many thought he would go. They got a high upside swing in one of the better wing prospects in the draft, and ultimately could move to a youth movement with him and Josh Giddey now rostered.
12. Thunder draft Nikola Topic (KK Crvena Zvezda)
Grade: B
The Thunder gambled on Topic at No. 12, and it makes sense given their runway for developing who was previously one of the top picks in the draft. They have the time and resources to spend on Topic, but it won’t be defcon 1 if it doesn’t work out, either.
13. Kings draft Devin Carter (Providence)
Grade: B+
Sacramento will be looking to improve next season, and Carter aids that with immediate defense, shooting and high energy.
14. Trail Blazers draft Bub Carrington (Pittsburgh) — Traded to Wizards
Grade: A
Carrington is one of the youngest players in this draft, and will need development in the coming years, but shows promise as a jumbo point guard. Washington has the leash and time to give him.
15. Heat draft Kel’el Ware (Indiana)
Grade: C+
The Heat took a chance on 7-footer in Ware in the middle of the draft. It will work out if Ware allows Bam Adebayo to bump down to the four, but there’s little guarantee he’ll be league-ready as early as next year.
16. 76ers draft Jared McCain (Duke)
Grade: A-
The Sixers had options here, but eventually landed on McCain, who should infuse the team with spark-plug scoring, play-making and energy from the get-go.
17. Lakers draft Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
Grade: A+
Things couldn’t have worked out better for the Lakers, who got the night’s top slider in Knecht. There’s no more “win-now” team than the Lakers — led by 39 year old LeBron James — and Knecht should be ready to do that as one of the best scorers in the draft.
18. Magic draft Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
Grade: C+
Orlando added another forward in da Silva, who should be ready to hit the ground running and offers a big-bodied perimeter shooter, despite his relatively low ceiling.
19. Raptors draft Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor)
Grade: C
The Raptors gambled on combo wing in Walter, who was a talented freshman, but is a somewhat weird fit after Toronto snagged Gradey Dick at last year’s draft.
20. Cavaliers draft Jaylon Tyson (Cal)
Grade: B
The Cavs bet on scoring above all else at the draft Wednesday, taking Tyson, who should infuse the second unit with just that next year.
21. Pelicans draft Yves Missi (Baylor)
Grade: B+
The Pelicans selected big man in Missi, who at first glance seems a weird fit alongside Zion Williamson as a non-shooter, but would give New Orleans one of the most athletic front courts in the league, should he hit.
22. Suns draft DaRon Holmes II (Dayton) — Reportedly traded to Nuggets
Grade: A
Holmes was one of college basketball’s most impactful players last year, and should be versatile enough to play with or in reserve of Nikola Jokic.
23. Bucks draft AJ Johnson (Illawarra)
Grade: C-
Johnson is a fine player who could develop, but is an interesting fit here with a team looking to win next year that had other options.
24. Knicks draft Kyshawn George (Miami) — Reportedly traded to Wizards
Grade: B+
The Wizards traded into this spot to nab George, who offers a high-upside wing down the line with shooting, passing and defense acumen.
25. Knicks draft Pacome Dadiet (Ratiopharm Ulm)
Grade: B
Dadiet won’t see the floor for at least a few years, but has feel for the game and offers tremendous upside. Even better, he’s likely a nice trade chip should the Knicks want to continue to add depth to its core.
26. Wizards draft Dillon Jones (Weber State) — Reportedly traded to Knicks, then traded to Thunder
Grade: B
The Thunder traded five seconds for Jones Wednesday, obviously desiring his talents. Jones is a good-player, but will need the ball to thrive and joins a loaded guard rotation.
27. Timberwolves draft Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
Grade: B+
Shannon Jr. was one of the oldest players in the draft, but offers the Wolves a go-to option in Year 1.
28. Nuggets draft Ryan Dunn (Virginia) — Reportedly traded to Suns
Grade: C-
The Suns need bodies in general to throw on the floor with little depth. Dunn will be a mainstay on defense, but his offensive fit is murky, at best.
29. Jazz draft Isaiah Collier (USC)
Grade: A
Collier came into the night as an overrated mid-round pick and left as one of the steals of the draft at No. 29. Even better, he could get legit minutes at the point guard spot for Utah next season.
30. Celtics — Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
Grade: B+
The league-winning Celtics added fiery 3-point shooting and passing at the draft this year, two things their opponents likely won’t want more of.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.