NBA Draft

2024 NBA Draft: Live Updates

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is officially here. Follow along for live updates.

Derek Parker

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; The 2024 NBA draft class poses for photos before the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; The 2024 NBA draft class poses for photos before the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NBA Draft is officially here, and most of the NBA will be looking to add young talent to bolster their success.

Below you can find live updates for Day 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft:

1. Atlanta: Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg

2. Washington: Alex Sarr, Perth

3. Houston (from Brooklyn): Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

4. San Antonio:

5. Detroit:

6. Charlotte:

7. Portland:

8. San Antonio (from Toronto):

9. Memphis:

10. Utah:

11. Chicago:

12. Oklahoma City (from Houston):

13. Sacramento:

14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis):

15. Miami:

16. Philadelphia:

17. Los Angeles Lakers:

18. Orlando:

19. Toronto (from Indiana):

20. Cleveland:

21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee):

22. Phoenix:

23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans):

24. New York (from Dallas):

25. New York:

26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City):

27. Minnesota:

28. Denver:

29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana):

30. Boston:

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published |Modified
Derek Parker

DEREK PARKER

Derek is co-founder and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the NBA Draft and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Home/Newsfeed