Nate Ament, Henri Veesaar Top NBA Draft Performances from Thursday’s Games
Conference tournaments are officially underway, with the Big 12, SEC, Big Ten and plenty more whittling down to a few elite teams.
Thursday featured plenty of action, with all of the above facing off one another, showing off plenty of 2026 NBA Draft prospects in the process.
This is the exact right time to get hot, with NBA decision-makers littering the stands of various conference tournaments.
Here were some of the top performances from Thursday’s slate of games:
Brayden Burries, Arizona
Burries saw a slow-ish start to his collegiate career, and has essentially been dominant since, carrying that over to Arizona’s conference blowout against UCF.
He scored 21 points on efficient 7-for-13 shooting, notably hitting three of his seven 3-pointers and all his free throws. He stayed true to his do-it-all ways in adding three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
The second-ranked Wildcats are set to make waves in the NCAA Tournament, and a true freshman in Burries leading the charge could turn heads.
Henri Veesaar, North Carolina
UNC received not-so-great news this week in the untimely ending of Caleb Wilson’s North Carolina career, and it was made even worse with a loss to Clemson in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal.
Center Henri Veesaar did his best to pick up Wilson’s slack, however, going for 28 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in the one-point loss.
Veesaar shot 10-for-16 overall and an elite 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, showcasing a unique skillset at 7-foot. Scouts and decision-makers will certainly like his offensive versatility, with the potential to take up space on defense.
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Forward Nate Ament has seen a topsy-turvy season for the Volunteers, but is peaking at just the right time to pique interest in top-five stock again.
In a 10-point win over Auburn, Ament poured on 27 points on 7-for-15 shooting, hitting a blistering four of his six attempted triples, all at 6-foot-10. He also added eight rebounds, four assists to one turnover, three blocks and a steal in looking more like the No. 4 pick he was billed as earlier in the season.
If Ament can see strong performances in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, he could certainly recoup some of the stock lost in the lesser outings of the regular season.
Honorable mentions:
Cameron Boozer, Duke — 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, five turnovers, one steal
Isaiah Evans, Duke — 32 points, seven threes
Kingston Flemings, Houston — 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State — 20 points, four assists, one steal
Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s — 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks
Darryn Peterson, Kansas — 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists steals
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State — 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, one steal
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.Follow DParkOK