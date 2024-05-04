2024 NBA Draft: What’s the Best Scenario for the Grizzlies?
The 2023-24 campaign wasn’t ideal for the Memphis Grizzlies, who faced many injuries and a key suspension that essentially ended the season before the turn of the calendar year. With that in mind, the Grizzlies are in a unique situation in which they can turn things around next season with a healthy version of the current roster and have a real shot at winning the Western Conference.
As such, Memphis’ strategy entering the 2024 NBA Draft will be fascinating to follow. Is there a prospect that fits best on this roster, or does it make more sense to trade the pick away for a more proven player?
Entering the NBA Draft Lottery in just over a week, the Grizzlies have the seventh-highest odds at the No. 1 pick. This means the Grizzlies will have a 7.5% chance at a top selection and a 31.9% chance at being in the top four.
In an ideal world, Memphis’ pick rises with lottery luck. However, if the Grizzlies stay in the general range of picks just outside of the top five there should still be quality candidates.
In either case, who should Memphis hope is on the clock when it comes time for its pick?
For starters, Ron Holland would be a quality get for the Grizzlies. Similar to GG Jackson — a standout rookie for Memphis last season — he was one of the top high school players in his own class. Conversely, Holland is projected to be taken in the early part of the lottery in his draft and is known for his defense rather than his offense. The Ignite prospect has significant upside on the offensive end, but will need to improve his jumper and decision-making to really become an effective player on that end in the NBA. He’s already ready to defend players in the league though with his incredible motor, athleticism, 6-foot-6 frame and understanding of defense.
Another fantastic option for Memphis would be Stephon Castle. A jumbo point guard recruit out of high school, he won a championship with UConn last season as a freshman but played more off-ball as a wing. Similar to Holland, he’s a great defender and has the positional size to be versatile on both ends moving forward. Castle is a proven winner who can thrive in a primary or complementary role. He’s the type of NBA prospect who could find ways to contribute in the regular rotation for the Grizzlies next season as a rookie, but also possesses the upside to be a starter and one of the best players on the team in a few years.
Finally, Matas Buzelis — a teammate of Holland in the G League last season — would provide perimeter shooting and floor spacing for the Grizzlies. While he really struggled from beyond the arc with Ignite, it’s important to remember that he was using an NBA ball and shooting from the NBA 3-point line. His mechanics are very sound and his high school shooting prowess would suggest that he ultimately ends up being a phenomenal shooter in the league. Especially now that he has a year of G League experience under his belt, the 6-foot-10 combo forward could be ready to help the Grizzlies from day one. He also has the tools to develop into a very good secondary scorer one day.
There’s other prospects who would fit well in Memphis now and into the future, but Holland, Castile and Buzelis would be ideal selections.
What’s interesting about the Grizzlies situation is that they don’t necessarily need a rookie. As well as some of the top prospects in this class would fit on the roster now and into the future, this is already a young roster. Ja Morant (24), Desmond Bane (25), Jaren Jackson Jr. (24), Zaire Williams (22), GG Jackson (19) and Vince Williams (23) are one of the best young cores in the NBA.
That gives Memphis the flexibility to shop this pick if the front office wants to. Whether that’s moving back in the draft and adding an asset along the way, or even trading the pick outright for a player who could help the team now, the Grizzlies could really take advantage of the down season and turn it into an opportunity to be even better in the 2024-25 campaign. This team is already set up to sustain success for many years given the youth of the core, so all options are on the table.
This is a great place to be for the Grizzlies. Even as the roster stands today, this is a very good team with a great chance at making a deep playoff push next season if healthy. Now, there are options to add an impactful rookie or even trade a high lottery pick for more win-now talent.
