NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Akron's Enrique Freeman

Scouting Report:  Enrique Freeman

Draft Digest Staff

Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) celebrates after a shot during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first-round game against Creighton, Thursday, March 21, 2024 in Pittsburgh.
Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) celebrates after a shot during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first-round game against Creighton, Thursday, March 21, 2024 in Pittsburgh. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2024 Big Board

Player Info

Enrique Freeman

Forward | Akron 

Height: 6'7” | Weight: 205 lbs 

2024 Draft Age: 23.91

Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) walks off the court after a Zips loss to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday in Pittsburgh.
Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) walks off the court after a Zips loss to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday in Pittsburgh. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon…

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2024 NBA Draft.

2024 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2024 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff

DRAFT DIGEST STAFF