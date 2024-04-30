Options for the Trail Blazers in the 2024 NBA Draft
Just one year into their rebuild, the Portland Trail Blazers have yet to confirm much about their future.
Scoot Henderson, despite a solid end to the season, had his fair share of rookie woes. And the rest of the young group felt somewhat disjointed as a whole.
Portland’s top 2024 pick — which currently has the fourth-best odds overall — will be massive in connecting the dots of their roster.
Here’s a few of the top options Portland will consider:
Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite
A 6-foot-10 wing-forward hybrid, Matas Buzelis didn’t see the season he’d hoped with the Ignite, but he’s still one of a few players in the class that has All-Star potential.
He can do a bit of everything — handle, defend, pass, shoot and more — but struggled to excel in any key areas. With Portland, he could play a nice middle role between the talent in both the front and backcourt, honing his skills without being thrown into the fire immediately.
There would be plenty of growing to do for Buzelis, but he’d be a strong swing pick for a team in desperate need of a hit.
Cody Williams, Colorado
One of the more intriguing players near the top of draft boards, Cody Williams had a rollercoaster season with the Buffs, but still managed to impress enough to land himself as a likely top-10 prospect.
He showcased strong athleticism, stingy defense and point forward potential, but suffered some ticky-tack injuries that raised questions about his consistency overall.
Still, the fully realized version of Williams manning offense alongside Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and more is intriguing.
Ron Holland, G League Ignite
Another G League wing who saw a slightly lesser season than many thought, Ron Holland was still as advertised in a variety of areas: athleticism, defense, motor and obvious scoring prowess.
His 18.5 points per game were still impressive for an 18-year-old in an impressive league, and his feisty transition game would be fun alongside Henderson.
It will be up to NBA franchises to decipher whether Holland’s issues (namely shooting and turnovers) were spurred by the Ignite situation. But if they were, and the Trail Blazers took a chance, he could still be one of the more talented players in the draft.
