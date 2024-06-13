2024 NBA Draft Superlatives: Top Rim Protectors
Although the NBA is more perimeter-oriented than ever before, it’s still so important to have an elite rim protector on your roster. This past season Victor Wembanyama led the NBA in blocks per game as he averaged a ridiculous 3.6. The next closest in blocks was Walker Kessler at 2.4 per game.
There could be a few rookies at the top of this list next year. Let’s dive into who the top three rim protectors are in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Alexandre Sarr | Perth Wildcats
The potential number one pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Alexandre Sarr is arguably the top rim protector in this year’s upcoming draft. The combination of his size, length, quickness getting off the ground and timing allows him to alter so many shots around the rim. Many scouts have compared Sarr to the likes of Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr. due to their elite rim protection and defensive versatility. Sarr has the ability to anchor a defense.
Donovan Clingan | UConn
The two-time NCAA National Championship winner Donovan Clingan changed the outcome of games due to how elite of a rim protector and paint defender he is. The 7-foot-3 center is the second biggest prospect in this year's draft only behind national player of the year Zach Edey. Clingan was the ultimate intimidator inside the paint as he consistently altered every shot around the rim and his great understanding of angles allowed him to cause so many misses.
Kel’el Ware | Indiana
Kel’el Ware was a projected lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft while he was at Oregon but things didn’t go as planned there and now after transferring to Indiana he’s right back into lottery conversations. The Hoosier nearly averaged two blocks per game as he has very good size, length and mobility. Ware did his best to carry Indiana this year on both ends of the floor. Too often his defense gets underrated, but it’s clear that he’s one of the top rim protectors in this year’s draft.
