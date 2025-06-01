2025 adidas Eurocamp: Day 1 Recap
On Saturday Morning, the 18th annual adidas Eurocamp kicked off, as some of the most talented young basketball players around the globe came together in Treviso, Italy. After a morning of practices, getting to know teammates better and live action scrimmages, two games took place in the afternoon session.
Not only is this a great chance for these players to go head-to-head against other elite talent, but it's also a chance to gain exposure that is otherwise difficult to get at this level. Not only is nearly every NBA team in attendance at Eurocamp with scouts lining the baselines in Treviso, but other NBA decision-makers are also in the building.
Who were the standout performers from day one?
Bruce Branch
Branch has the positional size on the wing to ultimately play in the NBA one day. Once he adds more size to his frame in the next two years before making the jump from high school to his next step, there's no question he has the potential to be one of the best wing prospects in the world. He showcased his handling upside and ability to make plays for himself and others in Saturday's game action.
Anthony Thompson
Another wing who looked the part of a future NBA prospect on day one was Thompson, who stands tall for a player of his skillset and brings much to the table on both ends. He was active on the glass and generated multiple steals on the defensive end, showing off his two-way potential.
Caleb Holt
Making another appearance at Eurocamp, Holt looks even better than he did this time last year. On Saturday, it was clear that he's developed his frame and is now able to physically dominate on both ends of the floor. Not only did he score the ball at a high level, but he was dishing the rock and making plays for others while also notching five steals and a block on the defensive end.
Mathias Vazquez
If you're a fan of efficient scoring, then Vazquez was your guy on Saturday. He was nearly perfect from the floor on day one and scored from all three levels. His smooth shooting stroke was on full display as the Brazilian prospect showcased his offensive upside at 6-foot-7 with a sturdy frame.
Ricards Aizpurs
Another lethal shooter on the opening day of Eurocamp was Aizpurs, a Latvian guard with good positional size and a quick trigger from beyond the arc. He knocked down four triples and got to his spots with good off-ball movement.
Saliou Niang
Although his box score numbers didn't jump off the page, Niang put together quite a few very impressive possessions on the opening day of competition. He's still quite raw in some areas of his game, but the upside and potential are very clear with the 6-foot-7 prospect.
Ivan Kharchenkov
No player on day one of Eurocamp showed more poise and natural lead guard qualities than Kharchenkov. His experience playing professionally shined bright on Saturday, as the floor general set the pace for every offensive possession and elevated his team in so many ways. The 3-point shot wasn't falling, but the 6-foot-6 guard proved he's without a doubt one of the best players at Eurocamp.
Ladji Coulibaly
It's hard to stand out in a setting like Eurocamp without giving full effort and energy, which is exactly why Coulibaly was a standout on day one. His motor was extremely impressive, making plays on both ends and using his size and length. It's the little things that impact winning, which is why the 6-foot-10 forward stood out on Saturday.
Malique Lewis
After a season playing in the G League followed by the NBL, Lewis is one of the most seasoned players at Eurocamp. It showed in the opening day of competition, as his poise and playmakng were among the best of any prospect. His jumper looked smooth and the pace he played with was very impressive.