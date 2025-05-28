Current and Future NBA Draft Prospects Set to Compete at 18th Annual adidas Eurocamp in Italy
The 18th edition of the premier pre-draft scouting event, taking place from May 31-June 2 at La Ghirada Città Dello Sport in Treviso, Italy is nearly here. The next generation of star athletes between the ages of 16-22 from around the world will compete over the span of three days in front of scouts from nearly every NBA team. This year's event will not only feature players eligible for the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, but many prospects who will have the chance to hear their names called further down the road.
Last year, the 17th edition of adidas Eurocamp was one of the best we've ever seen. With the 2025 roster being unveiled on Wednesday, this year's event is shaping up to be even better. Along with the star-studded athlete roster and coaching staff, former NBA players Derrick Rose, Sergio Rodriguez, and Goran Dragic will be in attendance. Furthermore, Guerschon Yabusele (Philadelphia 76ers) will also make a special appearance during the weekend to inspire and engage with the elite group of young athletes.
Eurocamp Rosters
Team Eurocamp 1
- Abdramane Siby (Mali)
- Aleksandr Savkov (Russia)
- Andrej Kostić (Serbia)
- Bassala Bakayoko (Mali)
- Ilane Fibleuil (France)
- Killian Malwaya (France)
- Lucas Mari (Spain)
- Mathias M'Mady (Madagascar/France)
- Mohammad Amini (Iran)
- Mouhamed Faye (Senegal)
- Ousmane Ndiaye (Senegal)
- Tymoteusz Sternicki (Poland)
- Urban Kroflic (Slovenia)
Team Eurocamp 2
- Aleksa Dimitrijevic (Serbia)
- Asim Djulovic (Serbia)
- Brice Dessert (France)
- David Torresani (Italy)
- Ivan Kharchenkov (Russia)
- Ognjen Nikolic (Serbia)
- Ognjen Radosic (Serbia)
- Paul Mbiya (Congo)
- Reyne Smith (Australia)
- Roman Domon (France)
- Saliou Niang (Senegal)
- Savo Drezgic (Serbia)
- Vit Hrabar (Slovenia)
Team World
- Abdullah Ahmed (Egypt)
- Adam Oumiddoch (USA)
- Amadou Seini (Senegal)
- Aron Stazic (Austria)
- Cody Peck (USA/Jamaica)
- Eishun Naito (Japan)
- Higen Hasegawa (Japan)
- Jacob Bayla (Philippines)
- Liyongwei Xie (China)
- Reynan Dos Santos (Brazil)
- Wei Lin (China)
- Yumiti Saidake (China)
Team Next Gen
- Adam Atamna (France)
- Arminas Vilkas (Lithuania)
- Cameron Houindo (France)
- Gildas Gimenez (Spain)
- Guillermo Del Pino (Spain)
- Ian Platteeuw (Spain)
- Ignas Stombergas (Lithuania)
- Mathias Vazquez (Brazil)
- Maxence Lemoine (France)
- Ognjen Srzentic (Serbia)
- Pavle Backo (Serbia)
- Ricards Aizpurs (Latvia)
Team NBL Next Stars
- Abdou Toure (Guinea)
- Antonio Browne (Australia)
- Ilia Frolov (Russia)
- Jai Fa'ale (Australia)
- Jermal Jones Jr (USA)
- Julius Price (USA/SWE)
- Karim Lopez (Mexico)
- Ladji Coulibaly (Mali)
- Malique Lewis (Trinidad & Tobago)
- Ousmane Ndour (Senegal)
- Owen Foxwell (Australia)
- Roman Siulepa (Australia)
Team 3SSB
- Alex Egbuonu (USA)
- Anthony Thompson (USA)
- Bo Ogden (USA)
- Bruce Branch III (USA)
- Caleb Holt (USA)
- Cameron Williams (USA)
- Colben Landrew (USA)
- Davion Adkins (USA)
- Deron Rippey (USA)
- Jalen Davis (USA)
- Latrell Allmond (USA)
- Taylen Kinney (USA)
These athletes will have the opportunity to be coached and mentored at Eurocamp by some of the best in the world. Led by Coaching Director Bill Bayno and Scouting Director Gianluca Pascucci, the high-profile coaching lineup includes some very well-known and respected names.
Coaching Staff
- Dave Joerger (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Rex Kalamian (Milwaukee Bucks)
- DJ Bakker (Charlotte Hornets)
- Fraser Ross McMains (Boston Celtics)
- Kevin Burleson (Detroit Pistons)
- Kyle Hines (Brooklyn Nets)
- Matt Brase (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Shaun Fein (LA Clippers)
- Trevor Hendry (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Ty Abbott (LA Lakers)
Also in attendance will be Phil Handy, leading the NBL Next Stars program, and Dogus Balbay, who will serve as the Next Generation tournament coach.
The adidas Eurocamp 2025 games will be livestreamed on YouTube for everyone around the world to get a look at the next generation of professional basketball stars.