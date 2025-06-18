2025 NBA Draft: Another 13 Early Entry Candidates Withdraw
The 2025 NBA Draft is just over a week away. In the era of NIL, the number of players taking the quicker route to the NBA is shrinking, which is why we saw 50 players withdraw from the draft late last month. Now, another 13 have removed their names from the process to continue developing ahead of next summer's draft.
While some of these names are surprising, the vast majority of these 13 players could certainly use more time playing in their respective systems for another year. Especially at this point in the process, these prospects have recieved plenty of feedback from NBA teams and have a good sense of where they may expect to be selected -- if at all.
Here are the most recent players to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft:
- Mohammad Amini - Nancy (France)
- Alec Anigbata - Ulm (Germany)
- Neoklis Avdalas - Peristeri (Greece)
- Bassala Bagayoko - Bilbao (Spain)
- Asim Djulovic - OKK Beograd (Serbia)
- Mouhamed Faye - Reggio Emilia (Italy)
- Lazar Gacic - OKK Beograd (Serbia)
- Ben Henshall - Perth (Australia)
- Mathias M’Madi - Moron (Spain)
- Zaion Nebot - Le Havre (France)
- Michael Ruzic - Joventut (Spain)
- David Torresani - Treviso (Italy)
As the list of players eligible to be drafted continues to dwindle, teams will make final refinements to their boards leading up to next week's event and make decisions on whether to trade or keep their picks. It will be a pivotal night for many franchises as they look to draft players who can change the trajectory of their teams.