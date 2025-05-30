2025 NBA Draft: 50 Prospects Have Withdrawn From Early Entry List
With the 2025 NBA Draft less than a month away, the Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline continues to see players drop out of the pre-draft process. As the already small pool of just 106 early entry prospects shrinks, 50 players have officially withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft to this point. Players have until the early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on June 15 to make their decisions, so expect more players to drop out between now and then.
In general, players remove their names from consideration due to feedback from teams and get a gauge on where they think they could land across the league relative to what they could make or accomplish by going back to school. Furthermore, international prospects and players in other non-collegiate leagues who have withdrawn will be announced by the NBA in the coming weeks.
The following 50 players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2025:
- Chad Baker-Mazara - Auburn
- Quincy Ballard - Wichita State
- Nate Bittle - Oregon
- John Blackwell - Wisconsin
- Jaden Bradley - Arizona
- Miles Byrd - San Diego State
- Rueben Chinyelu - Florida
- Alex Condon - Florida
- Tayton Conerway - Troy
- Melvin Council Jr. - St. Bonaventure
- Thierry Darlan - Delaware (NBA G League)
- Tae Davis - Notre Dame
- Silas Demary Jr. - Georgia
- Jerry Deng - Florida State
- Treysen Eaglestaff - North Dakota
- Isaiah Evans - Duke
- Elijah Fisher - Pacific
- Boogie Fland - Arkansas
- PJ Haggerty - Memphis
- Dominick Harris - UCLA
- Chris Howell - UC San Diego
- Josh Hubbard - Mississippi State
- Karter Knox - Arkansas
- Kobe Knox - South Florida
- Toibu Lawal - Virginia Tech
- Yaxel Lendeborg - UAB
- Brenen Lorient - North Texas
- Jaland Lowe - Pittsburgh
- Ven-Allen Lubin - North Carolina
- Nick Martinelli - Northwestern
- Paul Mbiya - ASVEL (France)
- Camron McDowell - Northwestern Oklahoma State
- Devin McGlockton - Vanderbilt
- Mackenzie Mgbako - Indiana
- Kebba Njie - Notre Dame
- AK Okereke - Cornell
- Otega Oweh - Kentucky
- Tahaad Pettiford - Auburn
- Labaron Philon - Alabama
- Jaron Pierre Jr. - Jacksonville State
- Devon Pryor - Texas
- Joson Sanon - Arizona State
- Raysean Seamster - UT-Arlington
- Malik Thomas - San Francisco
- Bruce Thornton Jr. - Ohio State
- Milos Uzan - Houston
- Brandon Walker - Montana State
- Lamar Wilkerson - Sam Houston State
- Darrion Williams - Texas Tech
- Money Williams - Montana
The 2025 NBA Draft will take place on June 25 and 26, as the next wave of NBA talent officially enters the league.