2025 NBA Draft: Arkansas' Karter Knox Will Turn Heads in the SEC
This year's edition of the Arkansas Razorbacks features a plethora of talented pieces, from senior transfers like Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo to freshman sensations like Boogie Fland and the focus of this piece, Kevin Knox.
Knox is 6-foot-5 wing from Florida, and McDonald's All-American who last played for Overtime Elite's Raw Wild Energy squad. A teammate of Georgia commit Somto Cyril with RWE, he still stood out amongst Cyril and other great players, scoring 23.1 points per game on a blistering 52.5% from the field.
One of the best options from the entire OTE league, Knox will come into Arkansas with real ability to be a scoring wing off the bat. He's a decent threat to shoot the three-ball at 34% for RWE, but is much more efficient with midrange pull-ups as well as attacking the basket, using his physicality to convert inside as well as fight for boards.
Though he dominated in OTE, it may be easier to look at his stats from his time playing with Florida Rebels U17 in 2023 – according to Synergy Sports, Knox was rated as "Excellent" at the rim, in the 91st percentile at 1.37 points per shot playing in AAU.
As far as jump shots go, he was effective as well, though not quite to the degree he is attacking the basket. He was rated in the 72nd percentile in efficiency in this category at 1.05 points per shot. Despite this, he did have his struggles from deep, hitting just 36 of 118 attempts during this stretch.
With the shooting that will surround him in Fayetteville, he may not need to be a player that knocks down lots of shots from beyond the arc. He should focus on being a do-it-all type of wing minus elite shooting – he can slash, rebound, and defend, all of which are attributes that get young players on the floor early in their careers.
Should he find himself in situations against undersized perimeter defenders, he has the ability to take advantage of these situations using his 225-pound frame to play bully ball and force his way to the rim for easier looks. Overall, his athleticism and skillset make him the type of player that can play at the next level on top of being an excellent college player.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.