2025 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Top Center Prospect Khaman Maluach
The Duke Blue Devils are on top of the ACC standings and look to run through the conference. They currently have 16 wins and two losses while being undefeated in ACC play. Although the headline throughout the entire season will mainly be focused on Cooper Flagg, they are certainly much deeper than just Flagg.
Although the projected number one pick, Cooper Flagg, is leading the team in every major statistical category, the Blue Devils have a center on their team who has a chance to be a top-ten pick in this year’s draft. Khaman Maluach has had a positive impact on the court at almost all times and his massive presence has positively affected the game on both ends of the floor.
Defensively, he’s one of the top pure rim protectors in the draft. He uses his size, long arms and defensive instincts to consistently alter shots at the rim. Maluach is young and not a very experienced basketball player, so oftentimes, he’s prone to picking up silly fouls, which can result in him being in foul trouble more often than not.
He will need to learn more about knowing when to stay on the floor and when to jump to block or alter shot attempts. Maluach has very good mobility and is quite nimble at his size, which gives him a huge advantage as a defender. The ceiling is extremely high for him on that end of the floor, and if he ends up reaching that defensive ceiling, then he could be seen as one of the top defensive centers in the NBA.
On the offensive end, he isn’t quite as polished either, but he shows the ability to be elite in a particular role while also showing some shooting potential. On the season, Maluach is shooting a ridiculous 78.8% from the field, which is amongst the top in the nation. He’s a lob threat at all times due to his wide catch radius and great size.
He’s extremely efficient inside the painted area, which will make him lethal as the roll-man out of the pick and roll. During FIBA play he showed some real flashes and potential to serve as a stretch big. The touch is there but the shot still has some ways to go.
If he’s able to eventually develop a consistent 3-point jumper, then he could end up being a borderline star player in the NBA. This year’s draft doesn’t have a deep center pool so Maluach will likely be drafted in the top ten if a team elects that they need some size while also taking a swing at someone with a high ceiling.
