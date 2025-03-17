2025 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Rutgers Guard Dylan Harper
Rutgers' season recently came to an end in the Big Ten tournament, as the team suffered a loss in the first round versus USC in a thrilling double-overtime game. This means Rutgers finished the season with a losing record at 15-17. Despite having two projected top-five picks, the roster really never clicked, and it seemed as if the chemistry wasn’t always there.
One of those prospects was Dylan Harper, who averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field, 33.3% from behind the arc and 75% from the free-throw line. Despite poor team success, Harper was able to find a lot of individual success this season.
Let’s dive into his strengths and areas of improvement.
Harper is an elite finisher at the rim. On all layup attempts, he shoots 63.8%, which is a special mark. He’s able to finish through contact due to his strong physical frame, great touch and ability to play through contact. Harper consistently gets paint touches due to his ability to create space off the dribble with his ability to change gears, tight handle and long strides. He’s not the most explosive off the dribble but he still manages to be a walking paint touch.
The 6-foot-6 combo guard is a great playmaker who can comfortably initiate an offense at the NBA level. He does a great job of not speeding up and playing at his own speed. He has the ability to make advanced reads when needed and create open shots for teammates. Harper is very good out of the pick-and-roll as the primary ball-handler and does a good job of balancing scoring and playmaking.
The biggest area of improvement for Harper is becoming a more consistent outside shooter. On the season, he shot 33.3% from behind the arc on five 3-point attempts per game. The Rutgers guard has a bit of a low release, which could be an issue at the next level, but his touch is good, and he has the ability to hit tough shots off the dribble. If he becomes a more consistent outside shooter, he could then transition into a true three-level scorer.
Overall, Harper is a consensus top-three prospect, with many scouts stamping him as the number two overall prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. Although Rutgers had a poor season and missed out on the NCAA tournament, Harper still showed the ability to be a winning player at the next level. Team fit will really matter for a player like Harper because he prefers the ball in his hands, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
