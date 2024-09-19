Colorado State's Nique Clifford's Could Continue Breakout in Final Season
Following a late push in conversations surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft, Nique Clifford enters his final year of eligibility hoping to prove his believers right and continue making strides in the right direction.
He had not been very productive until last season, during which he did a great job of showcasing his talents and demonstrating to NBA teams that he possesses valuable skills for the next level. Although he would be one of the older prospects in the upcoming draft, Clifford will need to focus on his game and prove that last season provides a clear picture of his full potential.
Clifford averaged 12 points with shooting splits of 52-37-75, utilizing elite athleticism and aggression on both ends of the court to make a name for himself. He has a strong frame at 6-foot-6 and nearly 200 lbs, and he impresses as both a vertical and lateral athlete, particularly on the defensive end. He’s very switchable and has shown the ability to guard positions one through four consistently. Despite his success last season, Clifford will need to prove that it was more than just a one-year flash and that his game still has room to grow.
The first and potentially biggest aspect of his game that he will need to demonstrate is his three-point shooting. He hit threes at solid efficiency, although it came from a smaller sample size of three attempts per game. These attempts were mostly from catch-and-shoot situations, and his mechanics are somewhat slow. Speeding up his release and adding more elevation while shooting are key to translating his game to the NBA, but if he continues to expand his skill set, these improvements should begin in the upcoming season.
Playing off-ball was the strong suit of Clifford’s game last season. As previously mentioned, his set shooting was impressive, but his ability to cut stood out the most. He reads defenses extremely well and attacks back doors whenever lanes present themselves. When he gets the ball near the rim off these looks, he does a great job of gathering, elevating off two feet, and finishing through contact. He attacks from all over the perimeter off the catch but can settle more for touch rather than aggression at times when he puts the ball on the floor himself. He will need to continue using his strength and vertical explosiveness to finish off one foot as consistently as he does when launching off two feet. He has decent touch around the rim but does not finish these plays nearly as reliably as his strong attacks. When watching his highlights, this is easy to see but the full body of work is where you can truly see the differences between his aspect of finishing. Using his strength at the rim more could help give him more space immediately following the catch to attempt more threes and eventually force stronger closeouts for blow-by opportunities.
Clifford also plays with great awareness and court vision, which makes him an interesting connective playmaker. If he can make another leap in this area, he could emerge as one of the top upperclassmen in the draft. He does not do much playmaking off the bounce but has shown several flashes of being able to drive and kick. He will surely face more defensive attention this season, which will open the door for him to create opportunities for others. Regardless of whether his outside shooting continues to improve, Clifford's growth as a facilitator could enhance the flow of the offense and allow his talents to shine.
Clifford has many tools that seem like great fits at the NBA level, but he will need to continue building on his momentum from last season. If he can maintain his hot shooting and make another leap in his driving versatility, his ceiling is very high, regardless of his age.
