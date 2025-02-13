2025 NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg’s Potential Fit On Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards have really struggled this season, as they are the only team in the NBA that still has single-digit wins through 53 games played. Although their record is very poor they have some young talent on that roster that could be important building blocks for the future. Last year the Wizards had the number two overall pick in the draft, landing Alexandre Sarr out of the NBL.
The 7-foot-1 big man was the best defensive prospect in last year’s draft due to his elite potential as a rim protector and versatility as a defender. The combination of his athleticism, mobility and fluidity at his height is extremely rare. Sarr has the potential to win the Rookie of the Year award this season with the Wizards, and his offensive game will only continue to improve as he matures and gets older.
The Wizards will likely look at him as the future center of this franchise. Jordan Poole is the current star of this team as he leads the team in points and assists per game and could be a core member of the future of this franchise as long as he continues to mature his offensive game. Another bright French prospect is Bilal Coulibaly, who has shown promise on both ends of the floor.
He’s an elite versatile defensive prospect that can be very disruptive and take opposing teams out of their offense. He has made improvements as a playmaker and his offensive game is getting better by the day. Those three young players are looking to add another elite talent and they have the best odds of landing the number one pick in this year’s draft and the odds on favorite to be the top pick is Cooper Flagg.
How would the 6-foot-9 Duke forward fit on this Wizards squad? Looking at the lineup between Coulibaly, Flagg and Sarr, that would be one of the most interesting young defensive teams we have seen in some time.
Flagg would eventually turn into their first scoring option as he’s the most polished scorer out of the three, so him being paired next to other elite defensive talents will take pressure off of him on that end. The future would be so bright with that trio, but the question is whether or not Poole is really the future point guard of that franchise. Similar to what the San Antonio Spurs did bringing in Chris Paul last summer, the Wizards could consider doing the same until they can land the bonafide future starting lead guard. Thankfully, they are still in the rebuilding process and have a few years to figure out their situation at the guard position.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.