2025 NBA Draft: Could Duke Have Three Top-10 Picks?
Through the first five NBA Drafts of the 2020s decade, three players from the same college have not been selected within the top ten picks of a single event. However, in 2019, the Duke Blue Devils completed this rare feat as the New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson with the first overall pick, the New York Knicks drafted RJ Barrett with the third overall pick, and the Atlanta Hawks took Cam Reddish with the tenth overall pick.
This year, Duke has a chance to repeat history, by once again sending a trio of freshmen to the top ten of the NBA Draft. Similar to Williamson in 2019, the Blue Devils’ Cooper Flagg is the consensus top prospect in this year’s draft. He’s also the favorite to capture the John Wooden Award as college basketball's best player, which would make him both the first freshman winner and Duke winner since Williamson.
After Flagg, Duke does not have another prospect quite on the level that RJ Barrett was on as a consensus top-five pick. Rather, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel are more like Cam Reddish, as they continue to convince evaluators they’re worthy of a top-ten selection this June.
Standing at 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Malauch has impressed scouts with his athletic two-way play. Not only is he a formidable rim protector, but also possesses the quickness and lateral agility to play meaningful defense on the perimeter. Moving forward, he can solidify his spot as a top-10 prospect by exhibiting some added offensive versatility, as some question how well the 18-year-old’s scoring will translate to the league.
Knueppel brings a skillset well beyond his years, with polish and patience on the offensive end. He doesn’t jump out of the gym, but the 6-foot-7 wing is a 38.3% shooter from beyond the arc who leverages his frame and footwork well to find finish angles. He also keeps his head up as a passer, averaging 2.4 assists per game in addition to being Duke’s second-leading scorer. With a strong finish to the season, Knueppel can cement himself as a top-ten guy.
As Duke continues to pursue a National Championship, they could solidify three top-ten prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft.
