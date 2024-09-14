2025 NBA Draft: Georgia to Roll Out Trio Of Prospects
The Georgia Bulldogs have failed to make the NCAA tournament since 2015 and have had no tournament success since 1996 but could this year be the change in the right direction? They have a top ten recruiting class this season as they have two five-stars and two three-star recruits.
They are bringing in power forward Asa Newell and center Somto Cyril who will share the front court together for the Bulldogs next season. Their top transfer is Tyrin Lawrence who played for Vanderbilt this past season. These three prospects have a chance to be drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft so let’s dive into their games and how they fit with each other.
With their potential top-10 pick, Newell played for Montverde Academy where he won a national championship this past season in the Chipotle Nationals. He was their starting power forward that brought a ton of versatility to the lineup. Newell is very skilled with two-way potential. He can make jumpers consistently, be an above the rim finisher and shows flashes off the dribble.
Defensively he does a very good job of being a valuable secondary rim protector while being capable of defending out in space. His mobility and tools paired with his talent makes him an enticing prospect. On the other hand Newell needs to add strength as he has a thin frame, struggles to finish through contact and is not a great post defender quite yet.
With their other five-star recruit in Cyril they are getting a physically imposing center that dominates the paint on both ends of the floor. He stands at 6-foot-10 and has a very long wingspan. Cyril spent a couple years in the Overtime Elite League where he was named the defensive player of the year this past season. With that being said he will obviously be a defensive presence in the interior as he does a great job at protecting the rim at a high level. This past season in OTE he averaged 3.3 blocks per game while also altering a ton of shots at the rim.
Offensively he’s a bit raw and doesn’t have a ton of perimeter skill, but he does offer vertical floor spacing and is an elite lob threat with his explosive athleticism at 6-foot-10. He can be a play finisher and do the dirty work to generate second chance points. He can fill a lot of the holes that Newell has and vice versa so the big man duo should fit very well next to each other at Georgia.
Their incoming transfer in Lawrence will play a major role for Georgia this upcoming season. He’s a fifth year senior that played all four years for Vanderbilt. He was a starter in 80 out of the 105 games he played there. Although his 3-point percentage isn’t ideal, he’s a much better outside shooter than his past season percentage suggests. He’s a good shooter off the catch that showed the ability to make difficult shots off the dribble.
The 13-point scorer is capable of scoring the ball at all three levels while also consistently improving as a perimeter defender. He’s not a very good playmaker but that’s okay as he has a clear role on the team as a scorer and a capable defender. His leadership and being a college vet should pair well with the incoming five-star recruits.
