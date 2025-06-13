2025 NBA Draft Have LA Clippers Taking College Hero
The 2025 NBA Draft is right around the corner and Walter Clayton Jr. is an interesting riser in the NBA Draft following his incredible NCAA Tournament run to help lift the Florida Gators to a National Title.
There is a lot of questions about where the big time scorer will start his NBA career as well as what range in the draft will his stock settle at.
In his latest NBA Mock Draft, the Draft expert Derek Parker has Clayton Jr. landing in the first round, with a fun fit for his skillet as the Florida Gator becomes an L.A. Clipper.
"Rounding out the First Round, we have the LA Clippers selecting one of the better upper classmen in the country in Walter Clayton Jr. In leading the Gators to a National Title this year, Clayton Jr. showed off his combo guard prowess. Handling the ball plenty while getting downhill in the pick-and-roll, while maintaining his status as one of college ball's best shooters 39% on nearly eight attmepts from beyond the arc. Clayton Jr. would of course be a solid player for the Clippers next year being a handler and settling offense off the bench as a backup point guard or his shooting next to James Harden, but I also think he has some sneaky upside too, that a soon to be rebuilding team wouldn't mind having here ina few years making him an interesting pick especially here at No. 30," Parker detailed.
This is a great now-and-later selection for the Clippers as Parker explains. The Clippers can get better for next year and in the future.