2025 NBA Draft: How High Can Texas' Tre Johnson Rise?
The Texas Longhorns just got a huge win in the first round of the SEC tournament against Vanderbilt. Texas is looking to make a run in the SEC tournament in hopes of securing their spot in the NCAA Tournament, as they are currently on the bubble. This squad has had a pretty inconsistent season, but one player that has been very consistent for them is freshman wing Tre Johnson. The 6-foot-6 wing is currently leading the SEC in points per game and is the only player averaging 20 or more points per game. On the season, he’s averaging 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Let’s break down the strengths and areas of improvement for the SEC freshman of the year.
Johnson is one of the most polarizing shot-makers in the draft class. He’s a tough shot-maker who can score all around the perimeter. The scoring wing does a great job at making difficult shots off the dribble from the mid-range and behind the arc. He also has the ability to serve as a spot-up shooter as he has good shot preparation along with deep range. The shot versatility is very impressive.
Johnson is simply wired to score, and his touch is spectacular. He’s shooting just under 40% from beyond the arc on almost seven 3-point attempts per game and is also shooting 88.3% from the free-throw line. He even has a good floater from the lane showcasing his elite touch. The talented freshman is born to score, and there are no doubts in NBA scouts' minds that the scoring will easily translate to the NBA.
Outside of being a scorer, Johnson has some potential to be a positive defender. Some scouts believe the floor for Johnson is Kentavious Kadwell-Pope, who is a two-time NBA champion and one of the top 3-and-D players in the NBA. He has good physical tools, and the potential is there for him to be a plus defender for an NBA team.
Johnson isn’t very explosive or quick off the bounce, which at times hurts his ability to create space off the dribble. He doesn't have ideal athleticism for an NBA wing, but he isn’t a lackluster NBA athlete either. The playmaking is a bit average and his vision isn’t very advanced. So improving as an overall decision-maker will be very beneficial for his offensive game.
Overall, Johnson is one of the most exciting offensive prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft, which is why he’s looked at as a potential top-ten pick. He has a chance to improve the future of an NBA franchise due to his ability to raise the ceiling for a franchise's offense. It will be nice to monitor how he improves athletically and as a playmaker over the next couple of years. If he improves there, then he has legit all-star potential.
