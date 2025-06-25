NBA Draft

The 2025 NBA Draft is officially here, as tonight will begin a new chapter for a new class of players and the future of several teams will be altered forever. Ahead of tonight's event, here's everything you need to know.

Draft Order

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is currently scheduled to take place in the following order, although several trades are expected to occur between now and the event itself. Furthermore, movement will also happen live as the draft unfolds.

1. Dallas

2. San Antonio

3. Philadelphia

4. Charlotte

5. Utah

6. Washington

7. New Orleans

8. Brooklyn

9. Toronto

10. Phoenix

11. Portland

12. Chicago

13. Atlanta  

14. San Antonio

15. Oklahoma City

16. Memphis 

17. Minnesota 

18. Washington 

19. Brooklyn 

20. Miami 

21. Utah 

22. Brooklyn

23. New Orleans

24. Oklahoma City 

25. Orlando 

26. Brooklyn 

27. Brooklyn 

28. Boston

29. Phoenix 

30. LA Clippers 

Mock Draft and Big Board

The Draft Digest team has been hard at work, scouting this class for more than two years. For a projection of where players might fall and who the best prospects in this class are, we've got you covered:

How to Watch

The 2025 NBA Draft is set to take place at Barclays Center on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. Only the first round will take place on Wednesday, as the first 30 rookies in this upcoming class will hear their names called.

The event itself will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be aired live on ESPN and ABC.

