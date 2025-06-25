2025 NBA Draft: How to Watch, Pick Order, What to Know for Round 1
The 2025 NBA Draft is officially here, as tonight will begin a new chapter for a new class of players and the future of several teams will be altered forever. Ahead of tonight's event, here's everything you need to know.
Draft Order
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is currently scheduled to take place in the following order, although several trades are expected to occur between now and the event itself. Furthermore, movement will also happen live as the draft unfolds.
1. Dallas
2. San Antonio
3. Philadelphia
4. Charlotte
5. Utah
6. Washington
7. New Orleans
8. Brooklyn
9. Toronto
10. Phoenix
11. Portland
12. Chicago
13. Atlanta
14. San Antonio
15. Oklahoma City
16. Memphis
17. Minnesota
18. Washington
19. Brooklyn
20. Miami
21. Utah
22. Brooklyn
23. New Orleans
24. Oklahoma City
25. Orlando
26. Brooklyn
27. Brooklyn
28. Boston
29. Phoenix
30. LA Clippers
Mock Draft and Big Board
The Draft Digest team has been hard at work, scouting this class for more than two years. For a projection of where players might fall and who the best prospects in this class are, we've got you covered:
How to Watch
The 2025 NBA Draft is set to take place at Barclays Center on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. Only the first round will take place on Wednesday, as the first 30 rookies in this upcoming class will hear their names called.
The event itself will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be aired live on ESPN and ABC.
