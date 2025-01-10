2025 NBA Draft: Hugo Gonzalez With A Wide Draft Range
This year’s international class has several players who have a great chance of being first-round picks. Some of the notable names include Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Noa Essengue. One prospect that has been all over draft boards ranging from lottery to second-round is Real Madrid’s Hugo Gonzalez.
The 6-foot-6 wing is a Spanish basketball player who is in his third season playing under Real Madrid. At 18 years old, he has struggled to find consistent minutes with the team and, for the most part, is getting left out of the rotation.
The big issue with this is that he’s not getting the proper reps he needs to develop and isn’t able to showcase his skills on the court, so some scouts have moved Gonzalez down their draft boards. On the other hand, during U18 play this past summer, he averaged 20.7 points, 2.7 steals, and two blocks per game.
As a scorer, he is at his best when slashing and getting to the rim. Gonzalez is extremely athletic and is one of the better athletes among all wings eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft. He isn’t very polished on the offensive end quite yet, which could play a factor in him not seeing consistent minutes with his team.
Defensively is where his bread and butter is, as he has elite defensive potential. He has great wing size, is very quick laterally and has outstanding defensive instincts. He will likely be a plus defender when he gets to the NBA immediately. The big question is how much stock should be put into his U18 performance over his Real Madrid play this season.
Gonzalez has been tricky to evaluate and get a true feel for where his stock is currently standing in the 2025 NBA Draft. This means his pre-draft interviews, workouts and combine performance will be crucial if he hopes to solidify himself as a first-round pick in the draft.
