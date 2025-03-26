2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings 2.0 – Part II
The first part of the second edition of our 2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings dropped earlier this week. Below is Part II, which is also home to some notable changes similar to Part I.
13. Mouhamed Faye, Big
Team: Reggio Emilia (Italy - FIBA Basketball Champions League & Lega A)
Nationality: Senegal
Draft Age: 20.3
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 223 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 21 minutes, 9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 1.6 turnovers, 1.4 blocks, 0.4 steals, 65/0/52 shooting splits on 73 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 13 (Unchanged)
Summary:
Energetic, athletic, tall, and strong are the keywords to describe Faye. He’s got the physique of an NBA center and has been reliable as a roll man for Reggio Emilia this season. He’s shown increased comfort with the ball in his hands as well, and many of his defensive mistakes appear to stem from being too aggressive which should be correctable. An NBA career is definitely on the cards.
12. Michael Ruzic, Stretch Big
Team: Joventut Badalona (Spain - EuroCup & Liga ACB)
Nationality: Croatia
Draft Age: 18.65
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 220 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 14.2 minutes, 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.3 turnovers, 49/27/38 shooting splits on 22 three-point attempts and 16 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: New addition
Summary:
Due to injuries, Croatian forward Michael Ruzic was exempt from our first set of rankings as we assumed the time he missed plus how young he is would lead to him not entering the 2025 NBA Draft but he still plans on participating in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. A strong showing there will remind folks he was a top overseas prospect only a year ago.
Ruzic is tall, long, and has range. He’s a skilled offensive player who projects to be able to stretch the floor reliably at the NBA level. He will have to figure out how he fits defensively, as he currently is too small for centers and not mobile enough for anything else. But maybe that changes as he enters his early twenties and develops more.
11. Nolan Traore, Point Guard
Team: Saint-Quentin (France - FIBA Basketball Champions League & LNB Pro A)
Nationality: France
Draft Age: 19.1
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 174 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 22.3 minutes, 11.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.4 turnovers, 41/28/72 shooting splits on 126 three-point attempts and 103 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 2
Why the change?
Another big faller in this version of our international rankings is Nolan Traore. We may regret this, but the reality is that Traore has shown minimal improvement as a prospect this season. The flaws in his game - shot selection, finishing, pick-and-roll versatility, etc. - have at best marginally improved and some have gotten worse. It doesn’t feel like he’s committed to being a top prospect, and you have to wonder if that affects his desire to become a top player.
Summary:
Nolan Traore has failed to reach the heights he reached early in the summer of 2024. That was understandable for a while as this was still his first full season of professional basketball and he had a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. But he has not gotten better throughout the course of the season and has even gotten worse in some areas. He might be tired, which also would be understandable, but he can no longer be treated as a top prospect.
10. Hugo Gonzalez, Wing
Team: Real Madrid (Spain - EuroLeague & Liga ACB)
Nationality: Spain
Draft Age: 19.3
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 207 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 10.3 minutes, 3.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.6 turnovers, 40/27/74 shooting splits on 62 three-point attempts and 43 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 10 (Unchanged)
Summary:
There’s not much new to say about Gonzalez. He is still a backend of the rotation player for Real Madrid and thus, his evaluation is truly the eye of the beholder. Either you believe in the talent he showed at youth tournaments in years previous, or you put more stock in what he’s shown this season with Real Madrid at the senior level, which hasn’t been much. Like always, it’s probably somewhere in the middle, but spending a first-round pick on him doesn’t seem wise.
9. Sergio De Larrea, Guard
Team: Valencia (Spain - EuroCup & Liga ACB)
Nationality: Spain
Draft Age: 19.5
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 198 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 12.3 minutes, 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 turnovers, 51/45/76 shooting splits on 42 three-point attempts and 37 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 9 (Unchanged)
Summary:
De Larrea has been out for nearly two months now with a shoulder injury and thus, he stays in the same spot in our rankings. A malleable two-way guard who is just as comfortable orchestrating the offense as he is stretching the floor, De Larrea looks like he could have a long NBA career either coming off the bench or being a very reliable fifth starter. More or less, this is what he does for Valencia, a deep squad with high-expectations that has still deemed him a valuable rotation piece. The first round is probably still a reach for De Larrea, but not by much.
8. Johann Grunloh, Stretch Big
Team: Rasta Vechta (Germany - FIBA Basketball Champions League & Basket Bundesliga)
Nationality: Germany
Draft Age: 19.85
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 220 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 23.5 minutes, 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.9 turnovers, 1.9 blocks, 48/35/70 shooting splits on 66 three-point attempts and 74 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 17
Why the change?
There are conflicting measurements out there for Grunloh, but he seems to be tied for the tallest or the tallest among his Rasta Vechta teammates which would make him at least 6-foot-11. He’s young, skilled, and looks like he’ll have the size to play center in the NBA. He can space the floor, and pass out of the short roll. He’s got the skills you’re looking for in a modern center and should be in first-round talks based on how he has played this season.
Summary:
It feels weird moving Grunloh up so much given he’s hit a cold streak from beyond the arc but that’s also a result of him getting less wide open looks. He has moved up on opposition scouting reports since the beginning of the season, that much is clear, and it’s why he’s moved up mock drafts and our rankings here. Grunloh is a skilled big with rim protection and drop defense chops, late first-round or later is good value for a prospect like him.
7. Alex Toohey, Wing
Team: Sydney Wings (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Australia
Draft Age: 21.1
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 205 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 23.5 minutes, 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 turnovers, 47/34/74 shooting splits on 94 three-point attempts and 103 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 11
Why the change?
A wing with good size and strength that has shown the ability to guard 1-5 this season, has a high basketball IQ and has produced at a high level for two professional seasons in a row. The three-point shot needs to become more consistent, but that looks probable. Toohey is a good basketball player, no need to complicate analysis further with a prospect like him.
Summary:
Toohey is good at basketball, the generalist of this class. His top skill is his defensive versatility, and then everything else he is mostly average at. That makes him capable of taking on a number of roles on offense, and he’s shown that he’s more than happy to figure out how he can fit around star power instead of demanding the ball and repetitions for himself. He’s got the makings of a long-time NBA role player.
6. Noah Penda, Forward
Team: Le Mans (France - LNB Pro A)
Nationality: France
Draft Age: 20.45
Height: 6-foot-8
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 25.9 minutes, 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 turnovers, 44/31/72 shooting splits on 72 three-point attempts and 75 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 6 (Unchanged)
Summary:
Similar to Toohey, Penda looks like a lock for a long NBA career. The ceiling is harder to define, but he’s a good athlete, versatile defender, and well-rounded offensive player. The three-point shot has deteriorated a bit in the past couple of months but that could just be a cold stretch. Penda isn’t a prospect worth overthinking. He’s a good player and probably will be for a long time.
