2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings 3.0 – Part I

The third and final edition of our 2025 NBA Draft International prospect rankings is here with some changes from the second edition. Players who have withdrawn as of this past Sunday’s deadline have been excluded. This edition has one new name.

Andrew Bernucca

Izan Almansa
Izan Almansa / fiba.basketbal

This is our third and final batch of international prospect rankings for the 2025 NBA Draft. With the NBA Draft right around the corner and the withdrawal deadline having passed, it felt like it was time for our final edition of international prospect rankings. There are some changes from the second edition, and all movement in the rankings is explained.  

15. Eli John N’Diaye, Forward

Team: Real Madrid (Spain - EuroLeague & Liga ACB)

Nationality: Senegal

Draft Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

Wingspan: 7-foot-1

Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 14 minutes, 3.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 turnovers, 0.1 blocks, 0.5 steals, 41/30/64 shooting splits on 117 three-point attempts and 33 free throws. 

Highlights:

Previous Position: 18, -4

Summary:   

Eli John N’Diaye does not look like an NBA player. He’s not quick enough on the perimeter to defend opposing wings or skilled enough offensively to play as a forward at the next level. He’s also not tall enough or strong enough to play center. He is a proud product of Real Madrid’s youth academy, but a lower-level team in Spain, Gran Canaria, Murcia, Zaragoza, etc., is probably what’s next for him.

14. Izan Almansa, Big

Team: Perth Wildcats (Australian NBL)

Nationality: Spanish

Draft Age: 20

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 221 pounds

Wingspan: 7-foot-2

Standing Reach: 9-foot-2

Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 16.1 minutes, 7.2 points, 4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 turnovers, 0.4 steals, 0.3 blocks, 52/30/59 shooting splits on 23 three-point attempts and 70 free throws. 

Highlights:

Previous Position: 17, -4

Summary:  

Izan Almansa fell out of the Perth Wildcats playoff rotation swiftly, is an undersized center, and is not a skilled perimeter player. Those variables don’t often translate to an NBA career, simple as that.  

13. Owen Foxwell, Guard

Team: South East Melbourne Phoenix (Australian NBL)

Nationality: Australian

Draft Age: 21.9

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 183 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-4

Standing Reach: 7-foot-10

Season Stats (All Australian Competitions - per game): 17.4 minutes, 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 turnovers, 0.7 steals, 47/39/78 shooting splits on 80 three-point attempts and 88 free throws. 

Highlights:

Previous Position: 19, -1

Summary:  

Comparisons are often lazy, but calling Owen Foxwell an Australian T.J. McConnell is not entirely unrealistic. He’s small, but incredibly quick and very sturdy for his size. He’s got craft in the 8-12 feet range, and is also left-handed and a better three-point shooter. With his physical limitations, an NBA career feels borderline impossible, but people said the same about McConnell a decade ago.  

12. Lachlan Olbrich, Big

Team: Illawarra Hawks (Australian NBL)

Nationality: Australian

Draft Age: 21.5

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 230 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-11

Standing Reach: 8-foot-11

Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 16.9 minutes, 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 62/20/55 shooting splits on 15 three-point attempts and 108 free throws. 

Highlights:

Previous position: 22, +3 (Players withdrew)

Summary: 

Many of the concerns we’ve had about Olrbich all season still exist: he’s an undersized center who doesn’t have outlier athleticism or shooting to make up for his physical limitations. It still seems likely his professional career thrives somewhere outside of the United States, but he impressed at the Draft Combine and has an advanced interior skillset compared to other center prospects in this class. There’s a small chance he sticks around in the league. 

11. Rocco Zikarsky, Big

Team: Brisbane Bullets (Australian NBL)

Nationality: Australia

Draft Age: 18.9

Height: 7-foot-3

Weight: 257 pounds

Wingspan: 7-foot-5

Standing Reach: 9-foot-6

Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 12.2 minutes, 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 50/20/63 shooting splits on five three-point attempts and 32 free throws. 

Highlights:

Previous Position: 16, Practically unchanged

Summary:   

Rocco Zikarsky is the big swing to take in the second round. The negatives are something we’ve discussed plenty. The Australian NBL looked too fast and too furious for him this season; he was out of his depth. But he’s still 7-foot-3, very young, and added roughly 30 pounds of muscle over the course of this season. There have been flashes of skill inside and outside, and there are definitely worse gambles to take in the second round. 

10. Ousmane N’Diaye, Forward

Team: Granada + Baskonia (Spain - EuroLeague & Liga ACB)

Nationality: Senegal

Draft Age: 21.1

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 210 pounds

Wingspan: 7-foot-3

Standing Reach: 9 feet

Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 11.4 minutes, 3.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.6 turnovers, 0.3 steals, 40/30/83 shooting splits on 54 three-point attempts and 6 free throws. 

Highlights:

Previous Position: Not included

Summary:   

Another fun second-round swing a team could take is Ousmane N’diaye. If you haven’t already, please watch the three minutes of highlights above. He buries a no-dip catch and shoot three, rises for some authoritative dunk finishes both off cuts and off the dribble, executes some tough finishes with touch, makes some impressive weak side blocks, and more. After you watch, remember it’s highlights. 

N’Diaye did not look this impressive all the time. If he did, we’d be talking about him in the first round. But the size, athleticism, and skill all blend together for something you can believe in going forward, and that’s worth a second-round selection.

