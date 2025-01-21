2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings - Part II
Last week, we dropped Part I of our 2025 NBA Draft International prospect rankings. This week, we’ll come at you with Part II and III, and next week will have our conclusive Part IV. Mock drafts around the basketball community have been published lately as well, and with prospects around the globe locking a significant amount of game reps under their belt that means we’ve got the data, film, and info we need to start firing off takes.
16. Mario Saint-Supery, Guard
Team: Manresa (Spain - FIBA Basketball Champions League & Liga ACB)
Nationality: Spanish
Draft Age: 29.1
Height: 6-foot-3
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 15.3 minutes, 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 turnovers, 44/29/82 shooting splits on 55 three-point attempts and 61 free throws.
Highlights:
Summary:
Spanish point guard Mario Saint-Supery found his stride in the winter months. He attacked the rim with more assertiveness, diversified his finishing repertoire, and his increased threat as a scorer opened up the floor for his passing. With playing time, he has improved and drawn the eye of scouts and front offices around the NBA. However, his efficiency struggles persist, and the shot is still questionable.
Saint-Supery is small, and not crazy quick or explosive either. His inability to create separation has contributed to his efficiency struggles. He can’t create effective windows to get his shots off, and he’s struggling. It’s hard to see that changing without outlier late-blooming physical developments, but Saint-Supery’s technical skills remain impressive enough for intrigue.
15. Izan Almansa, Big
Team: Perth Wildcats (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Spanish
Draft Age: 20
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 230 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 18.5 minutes, 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 turnovers, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, 53/33/58 shooting splits on 21 three-point attempts and 62 free throws.
Highlights:
Summary:
Izan Almansa has touch and athleticism, two great qualities for a center. But is he actually physical enough to play the five in the NBA? He’s not a great shot blocker and generally struggles to hold his ground against opposing centers in the NBL. He is, however, impressive on the perimeter. He switches onto the guards and other creators exceptionally well. He looks more comfortable on an island than he does on the interior.
Maybe there’s a supportive secondary-big role for Almansa in the future. He wouldn’t play as a traditional five, but more a supportive one. He’s got rebounding and physicality support from his teammates, and thus offers his defensive versatility as a plus. For this role to give Almansa a career, the three-point shooting development needs to continue. With a weird hitch and slow load up side, Almansa’s shooting has been noteworthy. The percentage is good for a small sample. Most of his attempts usually come when opposing teams intentionally leave him open and dare him to shoot. As of now, he’s making them pay. Ideally, this transfers to more of a green light for Almansa and we get a true look at what his skill level is as a shooter.
14. Rocco Zikarsky, Big
Team: Brisbane Bullets (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Australia
Draft Age: 18.9
Height: 7-foot-3
Weight: 227 pounds
Wingspan: 7-foot-5
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 12.2 minutes, 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 50/20/63 shooting splits on five three-point attempts and 32 free throws.
Highlights:
Summary:
Coming into the season, Rocco Zikarsky was, at worst, a top-3 international prospect on most boards and a projected lottery pick. He is now slipping into the second round on some mocks. The Bullets haven’t been an ideal environment for him, but he hasn’t done himself any favors either. Zikarsky has struggled with the speed and physicality of the professional game, and that’s to be expected in a towering and lanky 18-year-old.
One favor Zikarsky could do for himself is reclassify to 2026. Zikarsky won’t even be 19 for the 2025 NBA Draft. He’s young, he’s got time to develop, and he clearly needs it. He should take it, and he must if he wants to return to the lottery ranking he was getting this past summer.
13. Mouhamed Faye, Big
Team: Reggio Emilia (Italy - FIBA Basketball Champions League & Lega A)
Nationality: Senegal
Draft Age: 20.3
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 223 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 21 minutes, 8.9 points, 7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 1.4 turnovers, 1.4 blocks, 0.5 steals, 63/0/52 shooting splits on 50 free throws.
Highlights:
Summary:
Mouhamed Faye may not seem elite, but he does seem reliable, and that’s what you want from your center sometimes. He’s tall, long, quick on his feet, and seems much stronger than his frame looks at first glance. He bodies up grown men with relative ease and even pushes them off their spot every now and then.
He’s got great stamina and energy as well, he sprints the floor from end to end, screens as much as his guards need, and crashes the glass. His range is about eight feet, he’s a somewhat concerning decision-maker and brings nothing to the table offensively beyond play-finishing and offensive rebounding. The baseline things you want a center to do, Faye does them and does them well.
12. Ben Henshall, Guard
Team: Perth Wildcats (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Australia
Draft Age: 20.95
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 198 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 22.8 minutes, 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 turnovers, 42/38/91 shooting splits on 109 three-point attempts and 43 free throws.
Highlights:
Summary:
Ben Henshall is having a solid season as a secondary ballhandler for the Perth Wildcats. He’s got a solid amount of craft to his game - creating space to finish in traffic and making opposing defenses move to hit teammates with simple passes. He’s also having an excellent season from beyond the arc, and that is what is letting him lean into his craft even more. That shooting development will need to be held and continued for Henshall to have an NBA career. He’s not a great athlete and struggles on the defensive end. The size is there to improve and hold his own one day, and the shooting is his ticket to NBA sustainability.
