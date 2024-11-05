Ben Henshall Continues To Impress in NBL Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft Cycle

A new NBL career-high for Ben Henshall: 26 points (8/15 FG, 5/8 3PT), to go with 6 assists in the Perth Wildcats’ win over the Hawks. He showed a cool mixture of off-the-dribble scoring and shooting off the catch. 6’5, draft-eligible combo guard who’s still just 20. pic.twitter.com/uukTOh46F9