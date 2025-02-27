2025 NBA Draft: Jase Richardson Blossoming In Recent Games
Michigan State has now won three straight games against ranked opponents and has looked like one of the top teams in the entire country. The Spartans win due to their elite depth at each position and great team basketball. The biggest question for this team was who would be their go-to guy in the clutch.
Star freshman Jase Richardson looks to be that guy. He has scored double-digit points in six straight games now, averaging 16.8 points per game over that span. Richardson recently was inserted into the starting lineup and the team has found great success with him starting.
If he can consistently be their first scoring option, then the ceiling for this Spartans squad goes through the roof, and they could very well be a contender to win the NCAA tournament. The 6-foot-3 combo guard is one of the best finishers at the rim amongst all guards in college. He has great touch, versatility as a finisher and great body control when attacking the rim.
The son of former Michigan State star Jason Richardson is looking to follow in his dad's footsteps and become a star for the Spartans. Throughout the season, he was mostly projected as a late first or early second-round pick candidate, but with him putting up great numbers on a winning team could be enough for a team to buy his scoring ability, tenacious defense, and winning attitude in the lottery range.
There is still a lot of basketball to play, and a lot can happen from now until then, but the whole package is there, and he has been an important reason why the Spartans are finding so much success this season. It will be key for scouts to closely monitor how he handles being the main target on every opposing team’s scouting report.
