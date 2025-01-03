2025 NBA Draft: Jeremiah Fears Dominating For Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Sooners are off to an incredible start to the season, with 13 wins and zero losses thus. Oklahoma is one of three undefeated teams remaining in college basketball, with the other two teams being Tennessee and Florida -- all three being members of the SEC. That elite conference also has ten ranked teams to this point in the season.
This is undoubtedly the best conference in college basketball, and it will be an absolute juggernaut for every game, with the teams going up against each other. Out of the three undefeated teams remaining, only one of them is led by a freshman.
Jeremiah Fears has been a star for the Sooners this season.
Coming out of high school, he was a consensus four-star recruit, but he has played like a potential top-ten pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Fears is a 6-foot-4 point guard averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He has absolutely stuffed the stat sheet and has played winning basketball the entire time.
The talented lead guard just looks special with the ball in his hands. He consistently creates advantages off the dribble as he’s very quick and shifty with the ball in his hands. He is quite explosive, too, so it's no surprise that he has scouts believing that he can be the guy for an NBA team if he is given the keys to the offense.
For him to come in and lead Oklahoma to an undefeated season during non-conference play has convinced a lot of scouts and NBA decision-makers that he’s worthy of a top-ten selection in this year’s draft. The decision-making and shooting concerns are quite valid for the young point guard, but he’s still very young and has a lot of responsibilities on a highly touted team.
Fears is just so dangerous off the dribble and might be the best advantage creator in the entire draft. His inside-the-arc scoring is really special. He’s able to finish around the basket with a ton of creativity, has a smooth mid-range pull-up jumper and has great touch on his floater. The touch is pretty good inside the arc which allows scouts to believe he can eventually be a consistent 3-point shooter as he continues to find his rhythm.
Fears begins conference play tomorrow in a tough road game versus No. 5 ranked Alabama. If the freshman point guard leads the Sooners to another win and keeps their undefeated streak alive, then we could really start to see Fears' name reaching levels we haven’t seen before this year. Don’t be surprised if he jumps into the top-three conversations after this weekend.
