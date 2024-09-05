2025 NBA Draft: Liam McNeeley Scouting Report
Liam McNeeley is a projected lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He played on a talented Montverde team this past season alongside Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Asa Newell, and other skilled players. This same Montverde team went undefeated this past year, going 33-0 and winning the 2024 Chipotle High School Nationals championship.
The 6-foot-7, 210 pound wing will be a freshman at UConn this upcoming season, and has stated previously that his wingspan is around 6-foot-8 or 6-foot-9 as well. McNeeley will be 19.7 years old at the time of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Immediate Role: Stationary Shooter
Catch-and-Shoot Threes
The incoming freshman has the potential to fulfill the highly-coveted dribble-pass-shoot archetype in the NBA. He’s a prolific shooter with deep range and a quick release. Additionally, he shot 44% from beyond the arc this past season (155 attempts), 45% from three his junior season (114 attempts), and 79% from the free throw line over the past two seasons (143 attempts).
Driving Ability
McNeeley’s shooting ability results in defenders conducting hard closeouts, opening up driving lanes for him to capitalize on. He’s shown potential putting the ball on the floor and creating for teammates.
On-Ball Defense
The former Montverde standout holds his own on the defensive side of the ball, using a blend of lateral quickness and physicality to keep drivers in front. He provides value as a chaser off-ball defensively as well.
Potential Role: Off Screen Shooter
Off Screen Shooting
McNeeley has a unique ability to come off screens, set his feet, and get into his shot quickly.
Potential Creating Off of Screens
The sharpshooting wing has also shown flashes of creating for teammates off of screens, as his shooting gravity alone opens up both passing and driving lanes.
Off-Ball Movement
McNeeley’s savviness as an off-ball player will also allow for him to flourish off screens, as his ability to execute sets as a cutter only complicates the defense’s responsibilities when he’s put into off-ball actions -- especially if they try to top lock.
Grade: Picks 6-14 (Mid-Late Lottery)
