2025 NBA Draft: MacKenzie Mgbako is a Scoring Threat at Combo Forward
Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing a solid 210 pounds, MacKenzie Mgbako has the perfect skillset for a modern NBA combo forward.
Though he was inefficient in his freshman season, shooting below 40% from the field, much of this was due to shot selection, as well as bad spacing on behalf of the Hoosier offense.
Despite these numbers, Mgbako has a great stroke from three and is able to truly affect games with his knockdown shooting and face-up game. Putting up 12.2 points per game last season, he is the second-leading scorer returning to the Hoosiers this season behind Malik Reneau, and should step into an even bigger role as a second-year player for Indiana.
It's been established that in order to play any kind of power forward role in the NBA, a prospect must have perimeter skills, and with his ability to come off of screens and hit shots, Mgbako has these talents in spades. He's also a good rebounder in the paint, meaning his switching between the three-spot and four-spot could be a real opportunity for him to get some extra minutes both at the collegiate level as well as the next level.
Though he would be undersized for a power forward, his ability outside of the paint makes him an option regardless. Though teammate Malik Reneau is more of a true four at 6-foot-9, 233 pounds, Mgbako will still play minutes near the paint and at the elbows per Woodson's system.
If the efficiency can improve, Mgbako could end up being a top-20 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft as an effective offensive cog in nearly any NBA offense due to his confluence of perimeter and interior skills. Given the 82.1% from the free-throw line and rebounding rate of 12.2%, the shooting looks promising and the ability to attack the glass make him a truly intriguing prospect.
