2025 NBA Draft: Miles Byrd Is Making a First-Round Case
San Diego State redshirt sophomore wing Miles Byrd has been highly impactful this season for the Aztecs, showcasing a versatile skillset which includes shooting both off of the catch and off of the dribble, adding in perimeter defense and rebounding as well. He's been fantastic from deep in his sophomore campaign, especially when compared to last season: in 2024-25, he is connecting on 39.5% of his three-point attempts, as compared to just 31.1% the season before.
He had a particularly outstanding performance against Colorado State and their NBA-ready wing Nique Clifford on Wednesday, netting 25 points and six rebounds in a 75-60 win over Niko Medved's Rams. Clifford, who is, like Byrd, known for skill on both sides of the floor, could not stop the Aztec star as one of his primary defenders. Byrd was able to shoot as the trailer in transition, as well as coming off of screens and creating his own looks on the perimeter against a legitimate first-round talent.
Even considering Byrd's scoring outburst, hitting 5-of-9 on threes and shooting 8-for-15 overall, his best work was done on the defensive end. He recorded a career-high seven steals against the Rams on January 14, and at 2.6 steals per game this year, is currently on pace to tie the all-time San Diego State record in this category. Set by Matt Watts in 1998-1999, this mark has stood for over 25 seasons, and considering some of the names that have come through the SDSU program since that time, like legendary NBA defender Kawhi Leonard, this would be a truly impressive statistic.
Byrd has had other top-notch outings as well, including 22 points against Boise State on January 4 and 19 against Cal Baptist on just nine field goals. Even in games where he is not shooting well, he has been able to make an impact outside of the three-ball. For example, against Houston a couple of months ago, he shot just 4-for-12 from the field, but still managed to score 18 points because of his ability to get to and convert from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds and three assists in the upset, overtime win over the Cougars, 73-70.
In a 2025 NBA Draft class loaded with wing talent, Byrd stands out because of his shooting and two-way versatility, especially in that he is not required to spot-up for his shots from deep, able to create them off of the bounce. So far this year, he is 7-for-16 on dribble threes, which makes him a valuable offensive piece. The perimeter defense, ability to get hands in passing lanes and create live-ball turnovers, and additional rebounding prowess make Byrd a really likable prospect in the 15-to-25 range.
