2025 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Rutgers Forward Ace Bailey
Rutgers' season recently came to an end in the Big Ten tournament, as they suffered a loss in the first round versus USC in a thriller double overtime game. This means Rutgers finished the season with a losing record. The Scarlet Knic had 15 wins and 17 losses. Despite having two projected top five picks, their roster really never clicked and it seemed as if the chemistry wasn’t always there.
On the season, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field, 34.6% from behind the arc and 69.2% from the free-throw line. Despite the team's lack of wins, Bailey was able to find a lot of individual success this season.
Let’s dive into his strengths and areas of improvement.
Bailey, at 6-foot-10, has elite shot-making ability. The combination of his size and shooting reminds many scouts of Jabari Smith Jr., who has a similar shot profile and physical tools. The Rutgers prospect is able to make difficult shots off the dribble, regardless of whether there’s a defender in his face or not. He can also be a lethal shooter off the catch and does a great job of being a valuable floor spacer. The versatile shooting combined with his size is rare.
The freshman phenom has some enticing defensive tools that could allow him to serve as a 3-and-D forward throughout his career. He will certainly have to buy more into being a star role player, though. Players of this archetype, like Klay Thompson and Michael Porter Jr., have found success through being able to understand their strengths and playing to it. If Bailey can do that, then he could be an elite third scoring option for an NBA team while also having plus defense.
The biggest area of concern for Bailey is his struggles with creating separation from defenders off the dribble. He doesn’t have a lot of wiggle off the bounce and isn’t very explosive, either. Due to his inability to consistently create space off the dribble, he’s forced into settling for difficult pull-ups. Although he’s very capable of being a difficult shot-maker, that shot diet could lead to him being an inefficient scorer at 6-foot-10.
Overall, Bailey is by far one of the most talented prospects in this draft, and with his physical tools combined with his elite shooting, he is comfortably a top-five prospect in this draft. Some scouts worry about how high his ceiling really is due to some on-ball creation concerns, but if he can buy into being a superstar at his role, then he could find himself in a great situation.
