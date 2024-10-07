2025 NBA Draft: Tennessee's Cameron Carr Set for Breakout Season
Though he got limited run last year playing behind an experienced perimeter unit complete with a first-round NBA Draft selection in Dalton Knecht, shooting guard Cameron Carr is a talented option with real spot-up shooting ability that he showed in spurts in his freshman campaign.
In his senior year at Link Prep in Missouri, Carr was a very efficient shooter, averaging 1.17 points per shot, and as a shooting guard, earned a lot of opportunities to play off the ball and get catch-and-shoot chances. At Tennessee, he was again used sparingly due to the depth of the guard position, and will once again be competing for minutes with senior Hofstra transfer Darlinstone Dubar, North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier, as well as senior returners Jordan Gainey and Jahmai Mashack. Though these players have experience and are talented as well, this could be the season that Carr breaks through and becomes a legitimate scoring option on a high-level SEC team.
Playing the off-guard and wing spots, Carr is a great option as a complimentary piece off the ball, and one that can score when given the opportunity. He has an excellent stroke from deep with range on his shot, and though the numbers don't exactly back this up with confidence, the form is so good that it will inevitably translate at some point.
When looking at his splits from his freshman season, they do not pop off the page – playing just four minutes per game, he connected on 27.8% of his threes on the year and 29.6% of his shots overall, though it must be noted that the majority of his attempts were three-pointers. With this in mind, as well as the established fact that it is very difficult to get in rhythm when playing limited minutes, it is understandable that his numbers don't look like those of an elite shooter's.
Playing off of senior point guard and all-SEC candidate Zakai Ziegler will give him plenty of good looks this upcoming season, and though he will be in competition with plenty of other talented off-ball guards and wings, this will be a year for Carr that could establish him as an NBA Draft selection in 2025.
