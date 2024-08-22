2025 NBA Draft: Three College Teams to Watch Next Season
The 2025 NBA Draft is already becoming heralded as a strong class, with a consensus No. 1 prospect and depth throughout.
While international prospects dominated last year’s draft — and are sure to send many more this season — college basketball is primed to see a resurgence of strong prospects.
Here are three collegiate teams to keep an eye on next season:
Duke Blue Devils
A tale as old as time: Duke has yet again left with the top class in the nation, and is set to roll out a potential No. 1 pick in Cooper Flagg.
Flagg is likely the top basketball prospect on the planet right now, regardless of age. And after his showing on the Select Team in the Olympics, he has massive hype behind him.
Aside from Flagg, Duke has amassed a strong class. They have three more five-star freshmen in Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel and Isaiah Evans, not to mention a few strong returners, making them likely the top team to watch in regards to the draft.
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Caroline somewhat fell off draft radars last season, but should bounce back strong this year with at least a few draftees.
Point guard Elliot Cadeau didn’t have a draft-worthy season last year — averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 assists — but is primed to have a breakout year that could put him on NBA radars.
Additionally, the Tar Heels added a near-consensus top-10 prospect in Drake Powell, a do-it-all forward who should have plenty of opportunity as a frosh.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
At first glance, the inclusion of Rutgers among national powerhouses might seem random. But a deeper dive reveals the Scarlet Knights landed two of the top three players in the entire class: Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.
Per most experts boards and mock drafts, even this far out, Bailey and Harper remain as the No. 2 and 3 players in the class. Making Rutgers a must-watch next season.
It will be interesting to see how the two five-stars fare in a tough Big 10 conference next season.
