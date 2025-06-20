2025 NBA Draft: Three Mid-Major Players Who Could Hear Their Names Called
The 2025 NBA Draft is next Wednesday and Thursday, where 59 players will hear their names called. While college basketball stars like Walter Clayton Jr and Cooper Flagg received green room invites, we take a look at three mid-major players who are likely to hear their names called that people may be less familiar with.
Nique Clifford, Colorado State
The 6-foot-6, 202-pound wing averaged 18.9 points, 4.4 assists, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.8 stocks per game while shooting 67.6% at the rim (148 attempts), 45.9% on non-rim twos (157 attempts), 37.7% from three (175 attempts | 4.9 attempts per game | 8.3 attempts per 100 possessions), and 77.7% from the free throw line (179 attempts).
Clifford was unassisted on 55% of his made field goal attempts while assisting an estimated 26.8% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor. Additionally, the fifth-year recorded a 5.4 offensive rebound percentage, a 26 defensive rebound percentage, and a stock percentage of four last season. Lastly, Clifford was extremely efficient in both pick-and-roll and isolation possessions this past season.
Clifford helped 12-seed Colorado State defeat 5-seed Memphis in the NCAA Tournament this past March, and only lost to Maryland by one point on a Derik Queen buzzer-beater. Clifford, the projected first-round pick, will be 23.4 years old at the time of the draft.
Kobe Sanders, Nevada
The 6-foot-8, 203-pound wing averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 stocks per game while shooting 57.9% at the rim (95 attempts), 47.8% on non-rim twos (161 attempts), 34.2% from three (3.6 attempts per game | 120 total attempts | 7.1 attempts per 100 possessions), and 79.5% from the free throw line (171 attempts).
Sanders was unassisted on 67.1% of his made field goals while assisting an estimated 29.9% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor. Additionally, similar to Clifford, the fifth-year was very efficient in both pick-and-roll in isolation possessions as well.
Sanders had a strong showing at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in April, leading to an NBA Draft Combine invite. The projected second-round pick will be 23.1 years old at the time of the draft.
Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph's
The 6-foot-9, 232-pound wing, who has a notable 7-foot-5 wingspan, averaged 14.7 points, 1.3 assists, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.9 stocks per game while shooting 69.9% at the rim (173 attempts), 22.7% on non-rim twos (22 attempts), 74.3% from the free throw line (101 attempts), and 39% from three (159 attempts | 8.5 attempts per 100 possessions | 4.5 attempts per game).
Additionally, the junior was active on the boards and on the defensive side of the ball this past season -- recording a 7.6 offensive rebound percentage, 22.8 defensive rebound percentage, 2.6 steal percentage, and 4.9 block percentage. Fleming was especially efficient in transition and on cuts this past season.
The projected first round pick turns 21 years old on July 10.