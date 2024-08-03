2025 NBA Draft: Three Under-the-Radar NCAA Returners to Watch
The 2025 Draft isn't for another 11 months, but that doesn't mean that scouts aren't already drawing up their draft boards, ranking players, and watching tape. With the high-end of this draft being so enticing, it makes sense that there is depth to go with it.
The stars of the class are obvious – Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, and Nolan Traoré are all players that stick out even amongst the elite. But who are some of the more under-the-radar players, maybe ones returning to school that aren't considered lottery locks?
Here is a look at three collegiate returners that could make some noise in the 2024-25 season.
Rylan Griffen | Shooting Guard/Wing | Kansas
Kansas Jayhawks wing Rylan Griffen -- a transfer from Alabama -- is a player who should be on everyone's boards as a possible late-first-rounder with a chance to climb higher possibly. With excellent positional size at 6-foot-6, Griffen can play the off-guard or small forward role for the Jayhawks this year and will get plenty of minutes despite a crowded perimeter group.
Last season, Griffen showed a massive leap in efficiency in three-point shooting, going from 30.1% in 2022-23 to 39.2%, the result of which was his playing a major role in Alabama's first Final Four appearance. His effective field goal rate of 58.3% and his 1.17 points per shot is considered "Excellent" by Synergy Sports, where he ranks in the 88th percentile in this category.
Though he may not put up gaudy numbers due to the amount of mouths to feed on the Kansas offense, there is no doubt that if he continues to play efficient basketball, he will be a real player to look out for in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Jaland Lowe | Point Guard | Pittsburgh
Though he played next to another freshman sensation in Carlton Carrington last season, Pitt returner Jaland Lowe is another excellent prospect who could find himself in the top 30 picks in 2025.
A dimer first and foremost, Lowe likes to attack the basket and find players on cuts towards the basket, or kick it out to open three-point shooters. He had an impressive assist rate of 23.3% in his 26.6 minutes per game, and had a 3.1-to-1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio as a true freshman playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
While not an efficient scorer at this point, Lowe has the speed and quick first step necessary to get downhill and score at the rim, though his finishing does need a bit of work.
Still, the flashes were there for a true star point guard. His ability to use screens to his advantage is yet another skill, and this, combined with the aforementioned quickness, makes him a difficult ask for defenders.
Nique Clifford | Wing | Colorado State
Returning to Colorado State despite getting some late-first-round buzz in the 2024 Draft, Nique Clifford is an all-around wing who can really create an impact on both sides of the floor.
Averaging 1.028 points per shot, Synergy Sports grades Clifford as "Excellent" as far as efficiency goes, further proven by a 57.7% effective field goal rate. He averaged 12.2 points, 7.6 boards, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 stocks per game in his fourth year with the Rams, but he may be an even more impressive defender than an offensive player.
Clifford is a lock-down perimeter player, but that's not all he can do defensively. Despite being just 6-foot-6, his ability to contest and block shots is far above average for a player of his position group, as he has great lateral ability and bounce to boot.
He has elements of an American football safety, as his closing speed is excellent, honing in on the ball when an opponent attempts to get to the rim. He's energetic and engaged on defense, and his intensity is felt by opposing players.
Though he easily could have been drafted last year, Clifford returns to Ft. Collins to further boost his draft stock.
