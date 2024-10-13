2025 NBA Draft: Who Will Challenge Cooper Flagg For Top Pick?
The 2025 NBA Draft is still far away, with the college season is less than a month away, but it’s never too early to talk about who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
As it currently stands, Cooper Flagg is the favorite to be the top selection in the draft, but don’t believe it’s already set in stone because Flagg still has to earn it at the college level.
With this draft being super heavy at the top there are some players that could contend for the number one overall pick. Let’s dive into who could be the number one pick in June.
Ace Bailey | Rutgers
The player that has the best chance at contending for the No. 1 overall pick is Rutgers’ Ace Bailey. The 6-foot-9 dynamic small forward has an impressive combination of positional size, elite explosiveness, creative shot-creation, tough shot-making ability and defensive tools. He has stuff that you can’t teach and arguably has the highest ceiling in this draft.
Bailey will likely draw a lot of comparisons to Paul George who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. If the superstar talent can prove he’s an improved offensive decision-maker with better shot selection and passing reads then there’s a real shot he ends up being the top pick in 2025.
Nolan Traore | Saint-Quentin
It would be crazy to have three french players selected No. 1 overall three years in a row, but if it was to happen Nolan Traore would be the reason why. In 2023 it was Victor Wembanyama, in 2024 it was Zaccharie Risacher and in 2025 it could be Traore. The 6-foot-5 point guard has shown superstar qualities and flashes already early in the season for Saint-Quentin in the LNB Pro A league.
He is an elite shot-creating the half-court with his great combination of shiftiness, burst and great change of speed. Traore’s deceleration and acceleration is special and that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The French point guard always finds a way to get to the rim and is a walking paint touch at all times. If he can continue to shoot the ball well and show he has a better in-between game then we could end up hearing his name called first in 2025.
Dylan Harper | Rutgers
The teammate of Bailey on Rutgers, Dylan Harper also has a legitimate chance at being the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. It may come to a shock to some to see Rutgers have two players in the conversation for the top overall pick but these are legitimately elite prospects that need to be taken seriously. Harper is a 6-foot-6 combo guard that will likely serve as the offensive initiator for Rutgers as a true freshman.
He is a smooth lefty that has very good court vision, creativity and plays very well out of the pick and roll. His playmaking ability has really improved over the years which allows him to be a point guard but he also is a natural scorer which allows him to play on the wing if needed. His versatile offensive prowess makes him a highly touted prospect and if he can prove he’s a more versatile defender and a positive on that end of the floor then he could end up being the top pick in 2025.
VJ Edgecombe | Baylor
Last, but certainly not least, is VJ Edgecombe who will be a true freshman for the Baylor Bears this upcoming season. The 6-foot-6 wing has explosive athleticism which allows him to apply so much pressure when getting downhill and in the open floor. He has great physical and athletic tools and when he gets to the NBA it will be clear that he’s one of the top pure athletes in the entire league.
He’s more than just an elite athlete as he shows promise as a shot-maker and a versatile defender. Edgecombe has made strides as an outside shooter and is on a good trajectory there. The next step for him is showing he’s a capable playmaker with a much better feel for the game than what he gets credit for. If he does that then Edgecombe has a chance to be the top pick in this year’s draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.