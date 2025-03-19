2025 NBA Draft: Yaxel Lendeborg is Making Draft Noise
Unfortunately, the UAB Blazers didn’t make the NCAA Tournament as they fell short to the Memphis Tigers in the AAC tournament in the championship game. This team had no chance of getting an at-large bid, so winning their conference tournament was our only hope of seeing UAB make the Big Dance. Many scouts were hoping to see UAB win their conference tournament due to how dominant Yaxel Lendeborg was this season.
He was one of two players in college basketball to lead his team in every major statistical category. The other player was projected number one pick Cooper Flagg. Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks. He shot 53.8% from the field, 33.8% from behind the arc and 75.5% from the free-throw line.
The 6-foot-9 senior absolutely stuffed the stat sheet this season and was a walking double-double throughout the majority of his games. He won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in the AAC while also breaking school records for the most double-doubles in a career and rebounds in a single season. Some scouts are curious how he will translate to the next level with the ball in his hands significantly less.
He should still be quite productive in the NBA, as he possesses a versatile skill set. Although he’s a capable ball-handler and has the ability to pass with either hand, he also is a very good defender who averages 3.5 stocks per game. Lendeborg has great feet and a very powerful build, which will allow him to defend up and down a lineup.
Becoming a more consistent outside shooter will be the next step for him, as he shot 33.7% from behind the arc in two years at the Division I level. He averaged less than two 3-point attempts per game, so increasing the volume and becoming a better outside shooter will allow him to find a role on an NBA team much easier.
It will be interesting to see how he looks in a scaled-down role, but given his versatile skill set, he should adjust pretty comfortably to whatever role his future head coach gives him. Some scouts see Lendeborg as a first-round talent, so it will be interesting to see if a team takes a chance on the senior in the 2025 NBA Draft.
