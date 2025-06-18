2025 NBA Finals Displaying Importance of Second Round Draft Picks
The 2025 NBA Finals has been a fun matchup so far.
Despite the championship series not featuring a "big market" as many observers pointed out ahead of the event, the two teams have battled back and forth in an entertaining series that now sits at 3-2.
Heading back to Indiana, the Pacers need a win on their home court to extend the series. With star guard Tyrese Haliburton potentially limited, Rick Carlisle's team will need strong outings from Pascal Siakam and Indiana's role players.
One of the Pacers' role players who has been a big part of Indiana's success in Game 1, Game 3 and parts of Game 4, is Andrew Nembhard. Nembhard has played strong defense against MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in addition to 14 points, six assists and four rebounds in the series opener.
Nembhard was the first pick in the second round during the 2022 NBA Draft, going No. 31 overall after stints at Florida and Gonzaga.
A regular starter for the Pacers, Nembhard averaged 10 points, five assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season.
The Pacers aren't the only team who have received major contributions from a second rounder in the NBA Finals, though, as Aaron Wiggins has helped swing multiple contests for OKC. In Game 2, Wiggins knocked down five triples en route to an 18-point performance that helped the Thunder tie the series at one game apiece.
In Game 5, Wiggins connected on four shots from beyond the arc, tallying 14 points and five rebounds to help put Oklahoma City on the doorstep of an NBA title.
Wiggins was the No. 55 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft after a strong college career at Maryland. Despite being one of the last picks in his class, Wiggins has developed into a solid bench scorer for the Thunder.
During his fourth season in the NBA, Wiggins tallied 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc.
The success that each of the aforementioned players has acheived is a reminder that second round picks can be valuable if teams are willing to put effort into developing their players. Of course, having good scouts helps bring in the right prospects, but there are plenty of players available in the second round of each draft class that could help an NBA team within their first few seasons.
