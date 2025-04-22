2025 NBA Mock Draft Lands Brooklyn Nets A Gift Late
The 2025 NBA Draft cycle is heating up with the NBA Playoffs beginning. This marks the close of the college season as well as the NBA pre-lottery standings being solidified. Teams not in the playoffs wish upon a star for lottery luck in a loaded draft class.
In his latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft, Derek Parker projected the entire first round of the draft. The Brooklyn Nets are on of the most interesting teams to monitor ahead of and in the draft, this mock draft did not disappoint.
With plenty of draft selections in 2025, Parker made an interesting pick at No. 18, nabbing University of Georgia forward Asa Newell. This would be a tumble down the NBA Draft board for the lottery talent prospect, but a realistic one as the expert explains.
"Here at No. 18 we have the Brooklyn Nets taking an easy chance on Georgia Forward Asa Newell. I love Newell's game, but I do not think its out of the question he slides given his lack of true fall back skills with his funky tweener game. He would be a heckuva project swing here for Brooklyn, given he has great length, touch and projectable enough shooting with solid and versatile defense," Parker explained.
The Brooklyn Nets need to acquire as much talent as possible in the 2025 NBA Draft and swinging on a lottery level player at pick No. 18 just makes sense for the Nets at this stage in its rebuild.