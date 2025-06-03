2025 NBA Mock Draft Sees Philadelphia 76ers Make Surprise Pick
The Philadelphia 76ers are heading to June's NBA Draft in a position they never could dream of being in. The No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, after supreme NBA Lottery Luck. The Thunder were in control of the 76ers pick top-six protected. After the Spurs and Mavericks leaped up, it appeared that pick was heading to Oklahoma City. Though, the 76ers making it a triple jump saved the selection.
Philadelphia now sits at No. 3 in the 2025 NBA Draft and should use this resource as a tool to improve this roster. In the latest mock draft from draft expert Derek Parker, the 76ers make a shocking pick.
"At No. 3 we have our first major change up with me pivoting from consensus with the Philadelphia 76ers taking Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson. I haven't been shy in this cycle about liking Johnson's game and eventual scoring outcome in the NBA...He is a much better passer than people realize, he won't stick out like a sore thumb on defense and most importantly he might be the best and most confident shooter in this class at 40% at nearly seven attempts per game," Parker Explained in his latest Mock Draft. "Johnson in my mind could be the best and most seamless off-ball fit for this roster who will add the more immediate impact Philadelphia is looking for."
This mock draft from Parker was based on what the NBA Draft expert would do if he was in the decision-making room for each organization. Selecting Tre Johnson would not only be stunning on draft night, but likely the right choice for all the reasons laid out.
His scoring punch both on and off the ball could inject new life into the 76ers.