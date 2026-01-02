Undrafted Rookie Notches Triple-Double in New Year's Day G League Contest

There have been plenty of strong rookie performances to start the 2025-26 NBA season.

The top picks in the class have performed well, with Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel living up to expectations early in their careers. Even players who weren't selected in the top 10, like Cedric Coward and Maxime Raynaud, have developed into key rotation players for their teams.

Even a few undrafted players from the class have started their careers well. Ryan Nembhard has become a regular starter for the Mavericks, and a few other rookies who weren't selected in the 2025 NBA Draft have shown flashes in the G League.

Washington guard Keshon Gilbert falls into that category, turning in a strong performance on New Year's Day. In the Capital City Go-Go's 139-90 win against the Westchester Knicks, Gilbert logged 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while committing just one turnover off the bench for the Go-Go.

Gilbert shot 8-of-13 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 5-of-8 from the free throw line in the win.

In four regular season G League games, Gilbert is averaging 14 points, 7.3 assists, 6.8 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 45.9% from the field, 9.1% from 3-point range and 80% from the free throw line.

In 14 games at the G League Tip-Off Tournament, Gilbert tallied 13.4 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 44.4% from the field, 31% from beyond the arc and 80.4% from the charity stripe.

With a versatile, well-rounded skill set, Gilbert could be an enticing option for an NBA team in the coming years, if he can improve as a shooter. While his 3-point percentages are lackluster so far in his professional career, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard has shot well from the free throw line and could improve as a perimeter shooter with time.

Gilbert went undrafted in the 2025 class after averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a senior at Iowa State. The Go-Go standout's shooting splits were similar in college, connecting on 48.4% of his shots from the field, 33.3% of his attempts from deep and 72.9% of his free throws.

If Gilbert continues to develop and turn in strong performances for Capital City, the 22-year-old could earn a spot within a Wizards organization that is still in the midst of a rebuild.

