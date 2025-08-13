2026 NBA Draft Profile: Magoon Gwath
The 2026 NBA Draft cycle is underway, and holds a class comprised of stellar returners, promising freshman and intriguing international prospects. One of those returners resides in the Mountain West Conference, in San Diego State big man Magoon Gwath.
Gwath presents a compelling case as a versatile shot-blocking and floor-spacing big who could translate excellently to the modern NBA. He's coming off a redshirt freshman campaign in which he started 26 games for the Aztecs, anchoring their defense to a top-20 opponent points per game mark in the nation.
2024-2025 averages: 25 mpg, 8.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, 2.6 bpg, 0.4 spg, 50.6 FG%, 37.8 3PT%, 63 FT%
Gwath's 2.6 blocks per game led all freshman, and ranked No. 7 overall in the nation. He proved to be an elite rim protector in the college basketball scene, swatting shots at an elite rate few his age have before.
Of all freshman to play at least 40 percent of their team's minutes since 2008, Gwath joins an exclusive list of 11 to hold at least a 14.0 block percentage, joining future NBA All-Defense honorees Hassan Whiteside and Jaren Jackson Jr.
He earns most of these by flying around the court at guard-level speeds to block shots from a distance. He's not only fast in a full-court sprint setting, but he's also quick and twitchy on his feet. He's able to rotate throughout the paint and play catch-up when chasing guards off the perimeter.
That twitchiness, along with a thinner, 7-foot, 205 lb frame, also allows Gwath to pogo stick on the glass and to block shots. He can comfortably get high enough to contest the shot on his second –– or even third –– jump, making him difficult to fake out.
What really makes Gwath stick out from the pack of athletic rim-protectors, though, is that his mobility and body control translates to the offensive end too. He appears under control and capable oftentimes when operating on the perimeter, capable of hitting pull-up jumpers at an impressive rate for a seven-footer.
He's certainly capable of spotting up from beyond-the-arc, but his willingness to self-create is what propels Gwath as a unique prospect. He was relatively efficient on jumpshots as well, shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range on 1.7 attempts per game, and knocked down 19 of his 55 far two-pointers.
Gwath also joins Jackson Jr. as the only two players since 2008 to knock down at least five 3-pointers and hold at least a 14.0 block percentage, further cementing his status as a unicorn.
Like many other unicorn-labeled prospects however, Gwath isn't a complete product by any means. Relative to other bigs, he struggles to finish around the rim efficiently. Partially due to his thin frame, he doesn't gain positioning and can't get to his spots as easily as many other seven-footers, as his mismatch hunting typically comes against other bigs on the perimeter.
He's good at running the fast-break and can get out ahead of the pack, but doesn't have much of a deep post or interior finishing game. When playing away from the ball and above the rim, Gwath can hold his own. But as far as doing it himself, he's got a ways to go before hitting NBA levels.
Of the 104 players 6-foot-10 or taller to attempt at least 20 dunks and 20 close 2-pointers last season, Gwath ranked 92nd in close 2-point percentage (54.6) and 100th in made dunks (19).
Over the offseason, however, Gwath has stayed in the weight room –– perhaps bulking up to prepare his body for a more physical style of play.
Should Gwath adapt to a more NBA-accustomed body, his combination of unicorn skills and a slightly bulked-up frame will certainly gain attention from scouts.
He's far from a complete product, but has shown elite traits in multiple crucial areas for NBA bigs, and has flashed promise in others. With a strong sophomore season, Gwath could push his draft stock close to the lottery, pushing him as a top big in the 2026 class.