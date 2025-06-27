Way-Too-Early 2026 NBA Draft Big Board: Three Vie for No. 1 Spot
With the 2025 NBA draft officially in the books, attention in NBA scouting departments and front offices can now pivot to the ’26 class. It’s a group that scouts have been tracking for years, thanks to the star power at the top and the explosion of grassroots scouting being done by NBA teams. There are three elite-level talents at the top of ’26 that could realistically be No. 1 overall picks in other years, and the excitement about that group as well as a burgeoning second and third tier behind them has been bubbling up around the NBA for quite some time.
Here’s an early look at the top names you might hear in next year’s draft:
1. Darryn Peterson, Kansas Jayhawks
For much of his prep career, Peterson has been overshadowed on the national scene by AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer. Over the past year though, Peterson has made a real push to be considered the top prospect in this class. He had a remarkable senior season at Prolific Prep, headlined by a 61-point outburst against Dybantsa’s Utah Prep in February that really turned heads. Peterson possesses elite size for a guard at 6' 6" with long arms and a sturdy frame, and he’s already incredibly polished offensively with rare change-of-place ability that allows him to effectively score at all three levels. He’ll get a chance to further his No. 1 pick candidacy on a huge stage at Kansas, where he should have every opportunity to post gaudy numbers on a team that largely features lower-usage role players around him.
2. AJ Dybantsa, BYU Cougars
Dybantsa has been earning Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant comparisons since he first exploded onto the scene early in his high school career. He’s 6' 9" with a 7-foot wingspan with elite scoring ability and impressive competitiveness and intensity. Dybantsa has shined in a number of roles in different settings, from the ball-dominant option he was in prep school to a game-changing defender at the top of the press for USA Basketball’s U17 team last summer. His presence at BYU will have NBA decision-makers flocking to Provo, Utah, next season, where he’ll play for former NBA assistant Kevin Young and be featured in several early season showcase matchups.
3. Cameron Boozer, Duke Blue Devils
Boozer has consistently been said to have a lower ceiling than his other two elite counterparts in Peterson and Dybantsa. That said, production and winning still trump all, and Boozer has done both in droves throughout a decorated high school career. He took his high school team to four state championships and a Chipotle Nationals title this year, and in AAU he led Nightrydas Elite to Peach Jam titles at the 15U, 16U and 17U level. Some scouts wonder if he has the talent to be a No. 1 option at the NBA level the way Peterson and Dybantsa project to be, but it’s hard to bet against Boozer given how dominant he has been at every level. Expect a monster season from him at Duke.
4. Nate Ament, Tennessee Volunteers
Ament is more raw than the top three prospects in the class, but his ceiling is on par or maybe even higher than the electric 2026 trio as a late-blooming big wing who has made incredible strides in the last 24 months. He still needs to fill out his frame, but he’s a gifted shotmaker who should continue to improve as he gets more high-level reps. He’ll suit up for a Tennessee team that has tons of size and physicality to insulate him defensively early on, and he will likely shoulder a larger offensive role there than he would have with some of his other finalists.
5. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville Cardinals
Brown is on the older side for his class but has absolutely exploded as a prospect after a late growth spurt that has given him a much more NBA-ready frame. He starred on the All-Star circuit this spring and will look to continue his momentum as a prospect playing for Pat Kelsey at Louisville, which has surrounded him with tons of shooting.
6. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky Wildcats
Quaintance enrolled at Arizona State at 17, making him the rare player not eligible to go one-and-done. He showed some seriously impressive flashes despite his age, using his hawking wingspan to post a near 10% block rate. He tore his ACL late in the college season, then hit the transfer portal and enrolled at Kentucky. If he comes back healthy, he’ll have a real chance to crack the top five of this draft.
7. Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers
Lopez has a unique background, born in Mexico and spending time developing in Spain before joining the NBL’s Next Stars program in New Zealand. He established himself as a starter and key cog for the Breakers this past season despite being just 17 years old at the time and should continue that upward trajectory in his second year with the program.
8. Chris Cenac, Houston Cougars
Cenac is a remarkable physical talent, with elite size, length and mobility and the potential to star in multiple defensive coverages. He’s still raw and hasn’t always matched his productivity to his lofty recruiting ranking, but he should benefit from playing under Kelvin Sampson in Houston’s physical defensive scheme.
9. Nikolas Khamenia, Duke Blue Devils
Duke could end up with four to five first-rounders in 2026 if things break right, with Boozer among the elite players at the top and Khamenia, Dame Sarr and Isaiah Evans as potential lottery picks themselves. Khamenia’s my personal favorite of that trio, with size, passing ability and a craftiness that makes him effective despite lacking elite athleticism.
10. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina Tar Heels
Wilson teamed up with Boozer to win a 17U Peach Jam title last summer, building an early lottery case with his impressive frame, defensive versatility and offensive flashes. He seems ticketed for a major role at North Carolina as the Tar Heels look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024–25 season.
11. Dash Daniels, Melbourne United (Australia)
The younger brother of rising Hawks talent Dyson Daniels, Dash will play in the NBL for Melbourne next season with a chance to stake his claim to a spot in the top 10 of the 2026 draft. He has elite defensive potential thanks to his length, physicality and instincts.
12. Darius Acuff, Arkansas Razorbacks
How Acuff emerges as a draft prospect will be fascinating to monitor during his year with John Calipari and Arkansas. If nothing else, he profiles as a college star thanks to his elite shotmaking and ballhandling prowess. He’s undersized and not a particularly impactful defender, but after seeing small guards like Rob Dillingham and Jeremiah Fears climb boards in recent years, it wouldn’t be a shock if Acuff does the same.
13. Braylon Mullins, UConn Huskies
After watching Kon Knueppel rise into a clear top-five pick after being the best shooter in the 2024 high school class, it’s worth betting on another Midwest-born sharpshooter in Mullins. He had a monster summer on the Adidas circuit last year and should plug into a major role immediately for Dan Hurley at UConn.
14. Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor Bears
Yessoufou broke the California high school state scoring record, tallying well over 3,000 points in a decorated four-year career. Now, he’ll bring those scoring talents to the Big 12, where he figures to play a major role on a Baylor team looking for its first trip to the NCAA tournament’s second weekend since winning the national championship in 2021.
15. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa Hawkeyes
Stirtz is one of the best stories in college basketball, rising from little-known recruit at Division II Northwest Missouri State into one of the sport’s top point guards at Drake. He’ll now follow head coach Ben McCollum again to Iowa, where he’ll have a chance to show his mettle against Big Ten competition. He could well have been a first-round pick in 2025 had he gone through the process, but insisted on playing his senior season with McCollum.
More Names to Know
- Sergio De Larrea, Valencia (Spain)
- Dame Sarr, Duke Blue Devils
- Isaiah Evans, Duke Blue Devils
- Koa Peat, Arizona Wildcats
- Brayden Burries, Arizona Wildcats
- Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan Wolverines
- Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn Tigers
- Alex Condon, Florida Gators
- Isiah Harwell, Houston Cougars
- JoJo Tugler, Houston Cougars
- Braden Smith, Purdue Boilermakers
- Karter Knox, Arkansas Razorbacks
- Labaron Philon, Alabama Crimson Tide
- Hannes Steinbach, Washington Huskies
- Magoon Gwath, San Diego State Aztecs