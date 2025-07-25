2026 NBA Draft: Three Returning Prospects to Watch in the Big 10
The 2026 NBA Draft is set to be another talented class, headlined by a few five-star freshman at the top of the group.
Even aside from the top prospects like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson, there are a handful of returning players who will likely be important pieces of the upcoming class. In the Big 10 alone, there are a trio of veterans who could be first-round picks next year with strong 2025-26 campaigns.
Here are three returning Big 10 prospects to watch for during the college basketball season.
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
After testing the NBA Draft waters in 2025, Lendeborg chose to return to college basketball rather than remain in the class.
Following two years at UAB, though, the 22-year-old transferred to Michigan, where he will spend the 2025-26 season with the Wolverines. During the 2024-25 season at UAB, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc.
Prior to his time with the Blazers, Lendeborg played for Arizona Western College.
The potential first-round pick in next year's draft measured at 6-foot-8 and half an inch at the NBA Combine, also recording a 7-foot-4 wingspan. If Lendeborg can turn in another productive season with his new team, he should have plenty of potential suitors at the next level.
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Another transfer, Stirtz will play his first year at Iowa after transferring from Drake when head coach Ben McCollum was hired by the Hawkeyes.
Stirtz averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range for the Bulldogs last year, after moving from Missouri Western State, a Division II program, alongside McCollum.
Now, the 6-foot-4 guard has the chance to compete at the high-major level in one of the nation's top conferences. Like Lendeborg, if Stirtz can continue to produce at his new school, he will likely be a first-round pick in 2026.
Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois
The son of former NBA All-Star and champion Peja Stojakovic, Andrej Stojakovic is set to play for his third school in three years.
After starting his career at Stanford then transferring to California, Stojakoic is at Illinois for the 2025-26 season. With the Golden Bears, the former 5-star recruit averaged 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the floor and 31.8% from deep.
If Stojakovic can become a more consistent shooter and round out the other areas of his game, he should rise up draft boards during the coming college basketball season.
