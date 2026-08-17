2027 NBA Draft: Ranking the Top-Three Freshman Entering the Season

As NBA rookies are gearing up for their initial seasons, 2027 NBA Draft prospects are preparing to debut at the collegiate level.

The last two classes have offered premium star-level prospects, as well as depth throughout. The 2027 class isn't slated to be the same, but should still have some highly-rated five-stars set to intrigue NBA decision-makers.

Below, we’ll rank the top-five freshman prospects heading into the college basketball season:

1. Tyran Stokes, Kansas

For now, incoming Kansas’ wing Tyran Stokes remains the top prospect for most. He’s been ranked among the top of the 2026 high school class for some time, boasting a nice blend of size, athleticism and skill.

Stokes projects to be a three-level scorer, able to slash, hit 3-pointers and get into his spots in the mid-range. He can handle the ball well for a wing, and could tap into some defensive upside as well.

There’s certainly a chance that others will be able to pass Stokes up for the No. 1 spot, though they’ll need to prove that first. His frame and high-flying athleticism give him a massive leg-up.

2. Caleb Holt, Arizona

Arizona’s Caleb Holt offers one of the more interesting guard-wing hybrids in the class, able to play stifling defense on the perimeter and offering an interesting offensive skillset.

With an Arizona team looking to reload after the sending prospects to the 2026 draft, Holt should be able to take on plenty of the scoring load for the Wildcats.

If he can score in double figures while showcasing elite defense, NBA teams could value him as a longtime role player. Holt needs to work most on his ball-handling and shooting consistency, and if he showcases a high floor or ceiling in either area he'll remain among the top freshman in the class.

3. Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

Arkansas and head coach John Calipari have yet again reloaded at the guard position, adding five-star Jordan Smith Jr.

He’s set to offer a high-octane scorer who can replace Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas’s production to some degree, able to pressure the rim and pull up for smooth jumpers.

While he’s on the smaller side for a combo guard, he’s an elite defender who should be able to showcase that at the college level. If he can showcase shooting consistency, there's a chance teams won't be deterred by his size, and Calipari always gives prospects a boost regardless.