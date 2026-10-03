2027 NBA Draft Features Large Group of International Big Men Prospects

The modern NBA is filled with international players.

The center position specifically has featured a handful of high-profile stars born outside of the United States, including Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, among others

The 2027 NBA Draft could continue that trend, as a number of talented big men in the upcoming class who hail from countries other than the United States.

Here's a look at three of the most interesting prospects in that category.

Alex Condon, Florida

After helping the Gators win a national championship in 2024-25, Condon was an even larger part of Florida's rotation in 2025-26.

As a junior, Condon averaged 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 55.6% from the field.

Hailing from Perth, Australia, Condon has played in 107 games and made 70 starts across his three seasons with Florida. Listed at 6-foot-11 and 236 pounds, the senior big man has the size to make an impact at the next level, and could be a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Johann Grünloh, Virginia

Grünloh averaged 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 35% from 3-point range as a freshman with the Cavaliers.

The 7-foot, 238-pound big man is originally from Loningen, Germany, and played for SC RASTA Vechta in Germany's top professional basketball league before joining Virginia.

As a sophomore, Grünloh should have the opportunity to earn an expanded role and showcase his skill set against other draft prospects in the ACC. With a strong season, Grünloh's ability to block shots and potential as a preimeter shooter could make him an enticing prospect with first-round potential.

Entering his fourth season at Arizona, the senior big man could be the first big man selected in the 2027 NBA Draft if he continues to improve in his final year with the Wildcats.

As a junior, the 7-foot-2, 260-pounder averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 56.9% from the field.

Krivas offers impressive size to pair with his rare mobility, and has the potential to be a solid piece of an NBA rotation or starting lineup if he finds the correct fit.

Others international center prospects to watch across the NCAA

Flory Bidunga, Louisvilla

Anton Bonke, Michigan State

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Massamba Diop, Gonzaga

Sayon Keita, North Carolina

Miika Muurinen, Arkansas

Alexandros Samodurov, North Carolina

Luigi Suigo, Villanova

Moustapha Thiam, Michigan

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas