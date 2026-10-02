Assessing the Top International Prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft Class

The 2023 and 2024 NBA Draft’s were highlighted by international talents, with players like Victor Wembanyama, Bilal Coulibaly, Zaccharie Risacher, Alexandre Sarr, Nikola Topic and more joining the NBA.

While each player hasn’t panned out just yet, back-to-back classes chock full of prospects — including consecutive No. 1 picks — did seem to signal that the draft was shifting internationally, along with the league as a whole.

Despite that, the 2025 and 2026 classes were largely dominated by American-born talents. Players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson offered premier talents, with only a handful of international selectees. A number played out lone seasons in college, such as Kasparas Jakucionis, Egor Demin, Hannes Steinbach and more.

The 2027 NBA Draft class is still largely a mystery, with various professional leagues and college basketball yet to kick off. Still, there’s a chance it could be a small return to form for international talent, if a few prospects can hit the ground running and put together solid campaigns.

Below are the top international prospects in the 2027 class:

At 6-foot-7, Joksimovic offers not only one of the top prospects in the class, but a player who could contend for the No. 1 spot with a solid season.

A big lefty guard, Joksimovic has played a few seasons for Baskonia, though his highlight moments came at FIBA U18 EuroBasket, where he won MVP by showing off his combination of size, skill and savviness.

Joksimovic projects out as a modern guard-slash-wing, able to handle the ball well for his size, play-make in the pick-and-roll and shoot triples. He has sky high upside as a positionally malleable player, but will need to press the right buttons this season.

Issue being, Joksimovic has yet to be afforded the opportunity to really shine with Baskonia. Meaning he’ll need to be downright special this season to truly land among the top 2027 prospects.

Hugo Yimga-Moukouri, Nanterre

Nanterre’s Hugo Yimga-Moukouri offers another top prospect, though he packs an entirely different punch.

At 6-foot-9, he’s a well-sized wing with a knack for showing off his athleticism, play-finishing and defensive tenacity. His 3-point shot in on an upward ascension, and will need to stick around for NBA evaluators to give him a chance.

Yimga-Moukouri has the NBA template to build on, but much like Joksimovic, will need to continue progressing this season. If he can, he’ll remain on NBA radars, likely as high as the lottery.